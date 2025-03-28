Lusaka, Zambia – March 28, 2025 In a decisive and unexpected move, President Hakainde Hichilema has terminated the appointment of Hon. Gary Nkombo as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. The terse statement issued by State House this evening, invoking Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, provided no substantive justification for the dismissal of one of the administration’s prominent figures, immediately triggering intense speculation among political observers and stakeholders.

The announcement, delivered with clinical efficiency, followed the familiar script of such terminations: a perfunctory thank-you for services rendered, a swift naming of a successor (Sinazongwe MP Hon. Gift Sialubalo), and a conspicuous absence of detail. But in Zambian politics, where every word carries weight, the silence was deafening.

“When State House doesn’t furnish a reason, it’s deliberate,” remarked a veteran UPND strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This wasn’t a routine reshuffle. Something precipitated this.”

Multiple sources within the ruling party and cabinet corridors suggest that Nkombo’s ouster may be linked to what one insider described as “unsettled political ambitions.” The former minister, a long-standing UPND stalwart, had reportedly been quietly cultivating influence beyond his portfolio a move interpreted in some quarters as laying the groundwork for a future presidential bid.

“He was holding meetings, building alliances, and some interpreted this as positioning,” revealed a senior UPND figure. “In our system, that’s often seen as a challenge to the throne.”

Nkombo’s recent public remarks on decentralization and local governance,topics central to his ministry had also raised eyebrows. While framed as policy discussions, some allies of the president viewed them as veiled critiques of the administration’s pace of reform.

The timing is notable. With the UPND still consolidating power after its 2021 victory, internal cohesion remains a priority. Analysts suggest Hichilema may be sending a clear message: loyalty is non-negotiable.

“This is classic preemptive politics,” said Dr. Lorraine Chibwe, a political scientist at the University of Zambia. “Remove a potential rival early, before they gain traction. The question is whether this stabilizes the party or fuels dissent.”

For now, Nkombo remains an MP, retaining a platform in the National Assembly. But his political trajectory is now uncertain. Will he attempt reconciliation, or could this mark the beginning of a more confrontational path? Opposition parties are already circling, sensing an opportunity to exploit UPND fractures.

Meanwhile, incoming minister Gift Sialubalo a relatively low-profile figure faces immediate pressure to prove his mettle in a role previously held by a seasoned operator.

State House’s silence on the rationale invites speculation: Were there undisclosed performance issues? A scandal avoided? Or is this purely political housekeeping?

What’s clear is that in Zambia’s high-stakes political arena, no position is safe and ambition, real or perceived, can be a career-ending gamble.

As the dust settles, one truth emerges: Behind every sudden termination, there’s always a backstory. And in this case, Lusaka’s rumor mill is already working overtime.