Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security will on 1st April, 2025 commence the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) through mobile registration.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, says the Ministry targets to capture about 3.5 million people in 3 months with an estimated cost of K440 Million.

“Teams will be sent to all 10 provinces simultaneously,” he indicated.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by the Ministry today, Mr Mwiimbu explained that the exercise aims to capture all eligible Zambian citizens who have turned 16 years or are above since the last mobile issuance of NRCs.

“The mobile issuance of NRCs will target rural areas, particularly in far-flung areas with no access to national registration offices,” he stated.

The Minister stressed that the initiative aims to empower citizens to participate in economic activities and strengthen electoral processes, as outlined in the 8th National Development Plan.

“Government has assured that the exercise will be conducted with utmost integrity and transparency, emphasising that any officer found engaging in corrupt practices will face stringent disciplinary measures,” Mr Mwiimbu noted.