Former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo, has swiftly handed over his office to his successor, Gift Simuunza Sialubalo, following his unexpected dismissal from President Hakainde Hichilema’s Cabinet.

Nkombo, who was relieved of his duties late Friday, officially transferred the ministry’s leadership on Saturday, even before Sialubalo was formally sworn in. His removal from office has sparked widespread reaction across the country, given his longstanding role in the United Party for National Development (UPND).

In a statement on his Facebook page, Nkombo expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for allowing him to serve in government and reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

“The handover was successful to a deserving man. It is with a pure heart I must thank the President for letting me serve in his Cabinet for this long. I remain loyal to him, to the party, and to the nation at large. I ask for prayers to sail through this moment. God works in mysterious ways. It will be ok in the end. And if it isn’t ok, then this isn’t the end,” he wrote.

During the handover, Nkombo pledged his continued commitment to UPND, stating that he holds no ill feelings about his dismissal.

“We have done a lot to build this party. I will remain a committed member of UPND,” he said.

His successor, Gift Simuunza Sialubalo, is the Member of Parliament for Sinazongwe. While yet to be sworn in, he assumes the ministerial role at a time when local government and rural development policies are at the center of national debate.

Nkombo’s dismissal comes amid ongoing Cabinet reshuffles, signaling possible strategic realignments within President Hichilema’s administration.