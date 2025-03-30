Today’s Scripture

“The LORD will cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before your face; they shall come out against you one way and flee before you seven ways.”

Deuteronomy 28:7, NKJV

What He’s About to Do

Friend, when you look back over your history and see how you made it through problems and difficulties, opposition and dysfunction, it was by the grace of God. That was the Most High God fighting your battles. You didn’t overcome that challenge on your own. It’s because you have a protector, a defender, who’s been watching over you. He never sleeps. He’s pushing back darkness, keeping those forces from stopping your purpose. David says, “A thousand may fall at your side, and ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.” That’s the hand of God.

What has God done for you? All of those victories are a sign of God’s goodness. Sometimes we forget the good things God has done, and we remember the hurts, the disappointments, the mistakes, the setbacks. Don’t make that mistake. Remember what God has done and give Him thanks today. He is bigger than whatever you’re facing, and He will surely defeat it. What He’s done in the past is going to pale in comparison to what He’s about to do.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your greatness and power and how Your hand has been upon my life in so many ways. Thank You for the countless things You have made happen for my good that I could never make happen. I will remember my victories and know that You will do even greater things. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries