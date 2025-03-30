Former deputy Information and Broadcasting minister in the late president Levy Mwanawasa administration, Joseph Chilambwe has urged youths in Zambia not to abuse social media but instead use it as a platform of sharing developmental ideas information that would sharpen the destiny of Zambia politically, socially and economically.

He noted that it was unfortunate that some youths are currently abusing social media to insult those in leadership.

He said the future of the country belongs to youths hence they should safe guard it jealously.

” Ba youth chalo chenu ici, (youths this is your country) you shouldn’t be hoodwinked, by these old tired but not retireed politicians , they are just there to use you and dump you, why should you be used as useful idiots when these people and their families are busy getting richer and richer every day, ” he said.

“Ba youth let us first follow protocol whenever you want to air your grievances,” said Chilambwe.

He said it was normal to differ but that should not culminate into insults.

He said it was disheartening to see some youths insulting the Head of State House in the name of freedom of expression using social media.

He said insulting the Head of State was tantamount to insulting the entire nation.

“Insulting the President is as good as insulting everyone who voted for the President into that seat,” Chilambwe added.

Chilambwe who also once served as Kitwe and Luanshya District Commissioner respectively called on government to stiffen cyber security laws against those abusing social media.

He said media should not be used to destroy others but to build the country socially, politically and economically.

Meanwhile, Chilambwe has welcomed the proposed constitutional amendment and road map saying President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated that his administration means well to the amendment of the republican constitution before the 2026 general elections.

He said President Hichilema is focused to developing the country.

“Those who don’t want to amend the constitution, they are guilty, the issue of delimitation is not something, someone can cry about,” he said.

He said due to the vastness of some constituencies some Members of Parliament were failing to deliver their services to their electorate in their respective constituencies hence those Constituencies remained behind in terms of development.

” A genuine member should fight for a smaller constituency so that one can deliver to the expectations of the people, let us be fair to the people not to individuals, some Members of Parliament just want to eat with both hands at the expense of the poor Zambians,” Chilambwe said.