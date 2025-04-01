Nevers Mumba Calls for Urgent Constitutional Reforms to Strengthen Zambia’s Democracy

Lusaka, April 1, 2025 – In a landmark address to the nation, Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba outlined sweeping proposals for constitutional reform, warning that Zambia’s current governance framework contains dangerous flaws that could undermine future elections and perpetuate political exclusion.

The opposition leader’s comprehensive reform agenda focuses on three critical areas: fixing electoral loopholes, ensuring inclusive representation, and safeguarding against executive overreach. His proposals come as Zambia prepares for the 2026 general elections, with political tensions rising over the timing and substance of constitutional changes.

Mumba revealed startling details about how Zambia’s constitutional provisions nearly caused an electoral crisis during the 2021 elections. He described how the current system automatically nullifies an entire election if a presidential candidate withdraws after nomination, requiring the country to restart the entire process after a 90-day delay.

“This isn’t a theoretical risk,” Mumba emphasized. “During the last elections, coordinated misinformation campaigns nearly forced my withdrawal as a candidate. Had that happened, Zambians would have faced the absurd situation of canceling an entire national election because of one candidate’s decision.”

The veteran politician also warned about a separate constitutional lacuna that could allow unscrupulous leaders to manipulate term limits. “We’ve identified provisions that could be exploited to extend presidential tenure through technicalities rather than democratic mandate,” he stated, while praising President Hakainde Hichilema for voluntarily highlighting this vulnerability.

Mumba devoted significant attention to what he called Zambia’s “representation crisis,” noting that women hold less than 20% of parliamentary seats while persons with disabilities remain virtually absent from national leadership. His proposed solution involves fundamental changes to Zambia’s electoral architecture.

The MMD leader advocated for introducing proportional representation to complement the current first-past-the-post system. This hybrid model, successfully implemented in several African nations, would create pathways for marginalized groups to enter parliament without facing the prohibitive costs of constituency-based campaigns.

To demonstrate his commitment, Mumba highlighted that the MMD already includes a deaf member on its National Executive Committee, with sign language interpretation provided at all party events. “This isn’t tokenism,” he asserted. “We’re showing that persons with disabilities have vital contributions to make in governance, if only given the opportunity.”

The proposed constitutional amendments will follow a rigorous approval process beginning with a 30-day public consultation period after gazetting. The legislation must then clear multiple parliamentary hurdles, including committee scrutiny and final votes requiring a two-thirds majority.

Mumba addressed concerns from civil society groups about the timing of reforms head-on. “Yes, we’re in a politically charged environment, but governance cannot pause because election cycles loom,” he argued. “The Law Association of Zambia’s reservations are noted, but the greater risk lies in entering another election with these ticking time bombs in our constitution.”

The address also served to reaffirm the MMD’s alliance with the ruling UPND ahead of the 2026 polls. Mumba offered measured praise for President Hichilema’s leadership style, describing it as “perhaps less dramatic but more substantive” than traditional political approaches.

Regional Context and Historical Parallels

Drawing comparisons across Southern Africa, Mumba noted that Zambia lags behind neighbors like Namibia and Botswana in constitutional safeguards. He particularly highlighted Namibia’s successful implementation of gender quotas in local government as a model worth emulating.

The opposition leader also invoked the legacy of late President Levy Mwanawasa, recalling how Zambia’s third republican leader overcame initial skepticism to establish a reputation for principled governance. “Leadership isn’t about populist theatrics,” Mumba observed. “Sometimes the most effective stewards are those who focus on systems rather than slogans.”

As the address concluded, Mumba issued a direct appeal to Zambia’s political class: “This isn’t about partisan advantage. These reforms will benefit whoever finds themselves in opposition tomorrow as much as those in power today. Our collective responsibility is to leave Zambia’s democracy stronger than we found it.”

The proposals now enter Zambia’s complex constitutional amendment process, where they will face scrutiny from lawmakers, civil society, and the general public. With the 2026 elections approaching, the debate over these reforms promises to shape the nation’s political trajectory for years to come.