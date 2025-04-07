FDD President Hon. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi Dies at 66

LUSAKA – Zambia is today mourning the passing of one of its most distinguished political figures and trailblazers in public service. Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President, Hon. Edith Zewelani Nawakwi, has died at the age of 66.

Ms. Nawakwi passed away in the early hours of this morning at approximately 02:00hrs while receiving medical care at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka. Her death follows a prolonged illness for which she had been undergoing specialist treatment, including multiple trips to India over the past two years. Arrangements had been underway to evacuate her for further medical attention abroad, but her condition deteriorated in recent weeks, leading to her hospitalization.

A trained economist and one of Zambia’s most prominent female leaders, Hon. Nawakwi made history in 1998 when she was appointed as the country’s first female Minister of Finance. Her appointment also marked a regional milestone, as she became the first woman to serve in that role in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Her political journey began in the early 1990s when she emerged as a key figure in the movement that led to the re-introduction of multi-party democracy in Zambia. Throughout her distinguished career, she served in various ministerial portfolios and was a relentless advocate for economic reform, social justice, and democratic governance.

As President of the FDD, a party she helped to establish, Ms. Nawakwi remained an active voice in national affairs. She ran for the office of President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2016 general elections, making her one of the few female candidates to have contested the highest office in the land.

In recent months, Ms. Nawakwi had been facing legal proceedings in relation to two counts of seditious practices. However, her deteriorating health had prevented her from attending court. Her legal counsel, State Counsel Chifumu Banda, informed the Lusaka Magistrate Court that she was medically unfit to participate in proceedings, prompting multiple adjournments.

Despite the legal matters, Ms. Nawakwi’s legacy as a pioneering female leader, economist, and fearless politician remains firmly intact. She leaves behind a record of courage, intellect, and unwavering dedication to public service.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.