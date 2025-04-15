Socialist Party (S.P) Copperbelt Spokesperson Reagan Kashinga has said the disjointed and haphazard communication by the Ministry of Information and Media is exposing the Government to public ridicule.

And Mr. Kashinga has called for the dismissal of Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, for unethically discussing former President Edgar Lungu’s health status without Government approval.

Minister of Information Cornelius Mweetwa has distanced the Government from Mr. Kawana’s public statement in which he took time to discuss the health status of Mr. Lungu at a media briefing without permission from him.

Mr. Kashinga said Mr. Kawama is a civil servant who has been engaging in politics for no good reason and questioned in which capacity he was publicly discussing Mr. Lungu’s health status.

“As the Socialist Party in the Copperbelt Province, we wish to lament the disjointed and haphazard communication strategy of the UPND Government being exposed by the Ministry of Information and Media itself. This week Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa and his Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana have again issued contradictory statements on Sixth President Edgar Lungu’s status. We are aware that Minister Mweetwa has distanced the Government from Mr. Kawana’s unethical public statement in which he took time to discuss the health status of Mr. Lungu without permission from him,” Mr. Kashinga said.

“This is not the first time Mr. Kawana is bringing the name of the Government into ridicule; therefore we call on President Hakainde Hichilema to fire him with immediate effect. Instead of playing his role as a civil servant, Mr. Kawana is busy playing politics as a well known hardcore political cadre. Mr. Kawana’s communication blunder that continues to expose the Government warrants dismissal. The Kawana issue has highlighted the caliber of President Hichilema’s appointees. We even wonder in which capacity Mr. Kawana was publicly discussing President Lungu’s health status. Is Kawana a Medical Doctor or the Minister of Health?” he wondered.

Mr. Kashinga charged that President Hichilema’s decision to appoint cadres in the civil service is backfiring.

“We also question the basis of Mr. Kawana’s press briefing at which he spent most of his time discussing individuals. Are there no other important matters Kawana needed to discuss besides the health status of individuals? In Zambia we have hunger, high cost of living, load shedding, expensive mealie meal, expensive fuel, grand corruption and poverty as key issues that deserve to be discussed.We challenge President Hichilema to start de-politicizing public institutions by removing cadres like Kawana. Kawana is a cadre and won’t change. The Socialist Party always advocates a principled public service devoid of politics and politicians,” he said.