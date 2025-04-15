Socialist Party (S.P) Copperbelt Spokesperson Reagan Kashinga has said the disjointed and haphazard communication by the Ministry of Information and Media is exposing the Government to public ridicule.
And Mr. Kashinga has called for the dismissal of Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, for unethically discussing former President Edgar Lungu’s health status without Government approval.
Minister of Information Cornelius Mweetwa has distanced the Government from Mr. Kawana’s public statement in which he took time to discuss the health status of Mr. Lungu at a media briefing without permission from him.
Mr. Kashinga said Mr. Kawama is a civil servant who has been engaging in politics for no good reason and questioned in which capacity he was publicly discussing Mr. Lungu’s health status.
“As the Socialist Party in the Copperbelt Province, we wish to lament the disjointed and haphazard communication strategy of the UPND Government being exposed by the Ministry of Information and Media itself. This week Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa and his Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana have again issued contradictory statements on Sixth President Edgar Lungu’s status. We are aware that Minister Mweetwa has distanced the Government from Mr. Kawana’s unethical public statement in which he took time to discuss the health status of Mr. Lungu without permission from him,” Mr. Kashinga said.
“This is not the first time Mr. Kawana is bringing the name of the Government into ridicule; therefore we call on President Hakainde Hichilema to fire him with immediate effect. Instead of playing his role as a civil servant, Mr. Kawana is busy playing politics as a well known hardcore political cadre. Mr. Kawana’s communication blunder that continues to expose the Government warrants dismissal. The Kawana issue has highlighted the caliber of President Hichilema’s appointees. We even wonder in which capacity Mr. Kawana was publicly discussing President Lungu’s health status. Is Kawana a Medical Doctor or the Minister of Health?” he wondered.
Mr. Kashinga charged that President Hichilema’s decision to appoint cadres in the civil service is backfiring.
“We also question the basis of Mr. Kawana’s press briefing at which he spent most of his time discussing individuals. Are there no other important matters Kawana needed to discuss besides the health status of individuals? In Zambia we have hunger, high cost of living, load shedding, expensive mealie meal, expensive fuel, grand corruption and poverty as key issues that deserve to be discussed.We challenge President Hichilema to start de-politicizing public institutions by removing cadres like Kawana. Kawana is a cadre and won’t change. The Socialist Party always advocates a principled public service devoid of politics and politicians,” he said.
Following accusations in Nawakwi’s death, perhaps Kawana thought making such a disclosure now would prevent finger pointing and possibly civil strife in the unlikely event of Lungu succumbing to his ailment(s).
Stop guessing.
The man just needs to be given terms of reference for his job to tame his overzealousness.
He is clearly lost and maybe he is even convinced that he is doing his job. Not even a President has any power to talk about somebody’s health – what more a mere PS
@Anthony. This Turbo Kawana is not a civil servant in any way. He’s a cadre and will only react as his survival emotions direct him. He makes statements on politics and civil service. He fits all…no boundaries
The gentleman requires the following to acquaint himself with his role as PS
1. Terms of reference – Secretary to cabinet to undertake
2. Orientation or reorientation of his role – public service division to undertake
3. Civil service handbook – this will help him as it will clearly show him his boundaries especially dos and don’t