Press Release

For Immediate Distribution

21 April 2025

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR MEDIA SELF-REGULATION

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom, media self-regulation, and the right to free expression.

Following recent reports falsely suggesting government plans to impose media regulations, we want to set the record straight.

The media plays an absolutely crucial role in a vibrant democracy. This government is supportive of media plurality and media freedoms. We categorically have no plans to regulate the media through statutory means or otherwise. We believe self-regulation is the correct approach now and moving forward.

While we acknowledge that there have been ongoing calls from some media stakeholders for higher standards of professionalism within the industry, the President is clear that these efforts should never in any way suppress media freedoms.

The draft bill in question, advocated by the Media Liaison Committee and not a government initiative, is opposed by the President as it risks undermining media independence.

The New Dawn Administration’s support for media freedoms stands in stark contrast to the previous administration and leading members of the current opposition. Under this government, the number of independent media houses is on the rise, a trend we hope will continue.

The government remains committed to fostering a vibrant, independent media landscape in partnership with all stakeholders.

Issued by

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communication Specialist