The world is in mourning following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the beloved spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, who died at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed that the Pontiff succumbed to complications from a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American Pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, was a global icon of mercy, humility, and service. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was elected Pope in 2013, becoming a transformative figure who championed the poor, advocated for peace, and called for unity among all people.

His papacy was marked by a deep commitment to social justice, interfaith dialogue, and environmental stewardship, as seen in his groundbreaking encyclical, Laudato Si’, which called for urgent action against climate change. Known for his simplicity, he often shunned papal luxuries, choosing instead to live modestly and engage directly with the marginalized.

President Hakainde Hichilema expressed profound sorrow over the Pope’s passing, stating:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. Pope Francis was a man of great humility and compassion, who led the Catholic Church by example. We join Catholics and fellow Christians across the world in mourning today. In a Jubilee year, on the most important day of the year for the Catholic faithful, Pope Francis has been promoted to glory. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The Catholic Church in Zambia, which represents a significant portion of the nation’s Christian community, has also expressed its grief. Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka described Pope Francis as “a shepherd who embodied Christ’s love for the world” and urged Zambians to pray for the Church during this difficult time.

Pope Francis’ death comes during a Jubilee year, a holy period in the Catholic Church dedicated to forgiveness and renewal—a fitting reflection of his papacy’s mission. His efforts to reform the Vatican, address clerical abuse, and bridge divides within Christianity and beyond have left an indelible mark on history.

Leaders worldwide have paid tribute, with many recalling his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to humanity. The Vatican has announced that funeral arrangements will follow in the coming days, with millions expected to gather in Rome to bid farewell to the Pontiff.

As the world reflects on his extraordinary life, one message remains clear: Pope Francis’ legacy of love, justice, and faith will continue to inspire generations.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.