LUSAKA – The opposition Tonse Alliance appears to be on shaky ground after explosive allegations emerged against Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda. The Alliance’s spokesperson, Sean E. Tembo, has accused Lubinda and othersincluding PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda of scheming to oust Alliance Chairman and former Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

According to a letter signed by Mr. Tembo, who also chairs the Alliance’s Ad Hoc Disciplinary Committee, Lubinda is alleged to have held clandestine meetings with senior members of the Socialist Party (SP), including Akende M’membe, daughter to SP President Fred M’membe, and SP National Youth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda.

The meetings, reportedly captured in an audio recording circulating on social media, allegedly discuss plans to destabilize the Tonse Alliance and replace Dr. Lungu as chairman. The same recording reportedly mocks Lungu’s extended medical stay in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr. Tembo has since given Mr. Lubinda seven days to respond with an “exculpatory explanation.” The Alliance has formed an Ad Hoc Disciplinary Committee to investigate the matter, warning that further steps will be taken within 14 days based on the Committee’s findings.

At the time of writing, Mr. Lubinda has not responded to the allegations.

It must be noted that this story remains unconfirmed , and the contents herein are based on an internal letter shared with the media. The full text of the letter is reproduced below, as received:

23rd April 2025

Hon. Given Lubinda

Member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders

& Patriotic Front Acting President

Lusaka, Zambia

Dear Honorable Lubinda,

REF: REQUEST FOR AN EXCULPATORY EXPLANATION WITH REGARD TO THE ALLEGED PLOT TO HIJACK THE TONSE ALLIANCE AND OUST OUR CHAIRMAN, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

1. I write with reference to the matter captioned above, as well as an audio recording that is currently circulating on social media, and which was shared in the official TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders WhatsApp group, this morning.

2. The audio recording in question allegedly captures a conversation between the Socialist Party President’s daughter, Ms. Akende M’membe, who also serves as SP Chairperson for International Relations, with the SP National Youth Chairman, Mr. Kelvin Kaunda. The two senior members of SP are heard scheming to destabilize the TONSE ALLIANCE and also replace the Chairman, who is also the 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and they are also heard ridiculing and mocking our Chairman’s continued medical stay in Johannesburg, South Africa.

3. In the premises above, and in accordance with article 23(j) of our Constitution, the TONSE ALLIANCE has constituted an Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee, with myself as Chairman, to investigate this matter. In this regard, I wish to request from yourself, as I hereby do, that you provide my Committee with an exculpatory explanation, within 7 calendar days, regarding the meetings that you have been having with the senior leadership of the Socialist Party, and other unknown persons, in the recent past. The said meetings were held without the sanction or knowledge of the Alliance, and only came to light because of some leaked photos. In accordance with article 23(j) iii of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution, my Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee will proceed to submit its report and recommendations to the Council of leaders within 14 calendar days from today.

Yours in Service of the Nation:

(Signed)

Sean E. Tembo

PeP PRESIDENT, TONSE ALLIANCE SPOKESPERSON

& CHAIRMAN OF AD HOC DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

CC: The Chairman, TONSE ALLIANCE

No. 8 Off Alick Nkhata, Mass Media, Lusaka Zambia

Contact: +260 971 195 870

