Former Vice President Enock Kavindele has declared that current opposition alliances in Zambia are doomed to fail unless their leaders prioritize national interests over personal ambitions. In an exclusive phone interview with ZNBC News, the seasoned politician attributed the alliances’ struggles to infighting, lack of clear policies, and weak grassroots structures.

Mr. Kavindele argued that opposition alliances have been unable to gain momentum because the involved party leaders are more focused on securing top positions rather than uniting for a common goal.

“It is difficult for any opposition alliance to succeed at the moment because the leaders all want to be at the helm. They are not selfless and have failed to agree on who should lead,” he said.

No Clear Message Beyond Attacking Hichilema

The former VP noted that opposition coalitions have failed to resonate with Zambians because they offer little beyond criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema.

“They have no message besides attacking the President. They have struggled to counter progressive policies like free education and the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which the people support,” Kavindele stated.

Lack of Grassroots Structures

He further highlighted that most opposition parties in these alliances lack strong organizational frameworks, unlike the ruling UPND, which spent 23 years building a solid support base before forming government.

“The UPND succeeded because it had structures on the ground. Most of these alliance partners do not. Without a strong grassroots presence, it’s difficult to mobilize voters,” he explained.

Kavindele urged opposition leaders to exercise caution and focus on offering alternative policies rather than relying solely on anti-government rhetoric.

“If they want to be taken seriously, they must present a clear vision and stop the internal power struggles,” he advised.

Political analysts suggest that Zambia’s opposition faces significant challenges in uniting effectively, given the UPND’s entrenched grassroots network and popular policies. Without cohesive leadership and a compelling agenda, alliances risk remaining fragmented ahead of the 2026 elections.

With the 2026 elections approaching, observers question whether opposition parties will unite under a single banner or remain fragmented. For now, Kavindele’s warning serves as a stark reminder: without selfless leadership and a compelling agenda, alliances may continue to falter.