President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Local Authorities across Zambia to prioritize local contractors for infrastructure projects such as the construction of clinics, schools, and feeder roads. The President emphasized that engaging local contractors will help boost job creation and stimulate economic growth within communities by ensuring that public funds circulate at district level.

During a public address at T-Square in Kawambwa, following a tour of the Green 2000 Farm Block in Luena, President Hichilema urged Members of Parliament, Mayors, and Council Chairpersons to invest in graders and other road maintenance equipment to improve feeder roads. He assured citizens that funds have already been allocated for these purposes and reiterated the importance of local authorities taking the lead in rural road development.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Luapula Province. He announced that township roads in Kawambwa will be upgraded to bituminous standard and work will commence on key roads including the Kawambwa-Kawa-Nchelenge Road and the Kawambwa-Mporokoso-Lumangwe Road. He further pledged to ensure the completion of Mpambashe Secondary School and Kawambwa Hospital, two major development projects aimed at uplifting the education and health sectors in the district.

In the agriculture sector, President Hichilema announced an increase in the quantity of fertilizer and seed to be distributed under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Luapula Province. He said this measure is part of his government’s wider plan to improve food security and empower small-scale farmers across the country.

The President also highlighted several ongoing UPND development programs at the national level. These include the Free Education Policy, which now allows all learners from early childhood to secondary level to attend school without paying fees. Additionally, his administration has successfully recruited over 30,000 teachers and thousands of health workers to strengthen service delivery in schools and health facilities nationwide.

President Hichilema also noted the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K28.3 million per constituency, which has enabled communities to initiate their own development projects. He mentioned that the government is supporting local mining ventures through Zambia Gold Company initiatives, and is revitalizing critical railway infrastructure such as TAZARA and Zambia Railways to boost trade and reduce the burden on road transport.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the UPND is investing in the green economy by promoting renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate-smart practices. Youth empowerment remains a priority, with various skills training programs and startup funding initiatives being implemented across the country. The President also spoke of the expansion of e-government services to improve efficiency and transparency in public service delivery.

President Hichilema was received in Kawambwa by Luapula Province Minister Hon. Nason Musonda, Provincial Permanent Secretary Prudence Chinema, Town Clerks, Mayors, and other senior government officials who welcomed him at Kawambwa Airstrip. The UPND government remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusive development and building a prosperous Zambia that leaves no one behind.