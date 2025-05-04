Socialist Party (SP) Political Advisor Preston Chinyama, popularly known as Shi Mwape, has issued a stark warning that the 2026 general elections will ignite a powerful wave of people-driven resistance against what he described as a failed and deceptive UPND administration.

In a strongly worded statement, Chinyama accused the ruling party of betraying its promises and transforming into a political syndicate serving foreign financial interests. He claimed the UPND had become “a criminal cartel” that disrespects Zambia’s Constitution and undermines democratic values.

“They masked themselves in humility, but it was all an act,” Chinyama declared. “They deceived the public in opposition and continue to mislead while in power. Now that they want to suppress our voices, we will respond in silence and with strategy.”

He drew parallels between modern economic struggles and historical injustices, referencing the fall of Ngoni commander Nsingu and the colonial partition of Africa as symbols of today’s continued exploitation of Zambia’s natural resources.

Chinyama condemned the government’s alliance with multinational corporations, accusing them of granting tax breaks to foreign mining firms that repatriate profits, while Zambians remain economically marginalized.

“They’re no longer leaders they’re auctioneers,” he said. “Handing out tax holidays to the very corporations that bankroll them, as those same companies boast record returns overseas.”

He further cited alleged mismanagement in the energy and health sectors, including questionable electricity exports, opaque fuel procurement processes, and delayed ambulance deliveries. He also criticized what he called “engineered by-elections driven by greed and political manipulation.”

“They are aware that they’ve lost the people’s trust and are now scrambling to control the narrative. But time is not on their side,” he said.

Chinyama emphasized that the Socialist Party is preparing for a mass mobilization effort and a unified opposition front to challenge the UPND in 2026.

“Don’t Kubeba is back, and this time, it’s reimagined and reloaded,” he declared. “We will mobilize, we will organize, we will educate and we will agitate. The revolution lies in the hands of the working class.”

He concluded with a series of Bemba proverbs, calling for collective strength, endurance, and action, signaling confidence in the people’s ability to bring about change.