Socialist Party (SP) Political Advisor Preston Chinyama, popularly known as Shi Mwape, has issued a stark warning that the 2026 general elections will ignite a powerful wave of people-driven resistance against what he described as a failed and deceptive UPND administration.
In a strongly worded statement, Chinyama accused the ruling party of betraying its promises and transforming into a political syndicate serving foreign financial interests. He claimed the UPND had become “a criminal cartel” that disrespects Zambia’s Constitution and undermines democratic values.
“They masked themselves in humility, but it was all an act,” Chinyama declared. “They deceived the public in opposition and continue to mislead while in power. Now that they want to suppress our voices, we will respond in silence and with strategy.”
He drew parallels between modern economic struggles and historical injustices, referencing the fall of Ngoni commander Nsingu and the colonial partition of Africa as symbols of today’s continued exploitation of Zambia’s natural resources.
Chinyama condemned the government’s alliance with multinational corporations, accusing them of granting tax breaks to foreign mining firms that repatriate profits, while Zambians remain economically marginalized.
“They’re no longer leaders they’re auctioneers,” he said. “Handing out tax holidays to the very corporations that bankroll them, as those same companies boast record returns overseas.”
He further cited alleged mismanagement in the energy and health sectors, including questionable electricity exports, opaque fuel procurement processes, and delayed ambulance deliveries. He also criticized what he called “engineered by-elections driven by greed and political manipulation.”
“They are aware that they’ve lost the people’s trust and are now scrambling to control the narrative. But time is not on their side,” he said.
Chinyama emphasized that the Socialist Party is preparing for a mass mobilization effort and a unified opposition front to challenge the UPND in 2026.
“Don’t Kubeba is back, and this time, it’s reimagined and reloaded,” he declared. “We will mobilize, we will organize, we will educate and we will agitate. The revolution lies in the hands of the working class.”
He concluded with a series of Bemba proverbs, calling for collective strength, endurance, and action, signaling confidence in the people’s ability to bring about change.
Unless you forge a strong and workable alliance as opposition parties, your energy levels will end up in such statements even after 2026. Call in experts who can help you with how synergies work and put up workable plans, ie mode of engagement, harmonising manifestos, practical economic salvage plan, and how to tackle Zambias number one challenge, the lack of a proper industrial and manufacturing Base resulting into a huge army of unemployed youths, women and men. Start working now, we have had more than enough press conferences.
And you opposition, do you even have shadow MPs in each constituency to talk for the people. A friend from PHI in Lusaka was telling me yesterday that they have no ZESCO power for 3 days now with no word from anybody. Get involved in issues that affect the people if you are to be taken seriously
ZESCO please , even us here do not have power for 3 days now. Your call center is not giving us any assuring answers.
The problem with the opposition today is that they talk too much and fail to coordinate amongst themselves. Remember how they made do much noise and drama about UKA? Like a bad spell placed on them all that noise resulted in one misunderstanding after the other leaving UKA a shell. Doon even this so called Tonse will be no more.Meanwhile , 2026 elections are 15 months away and they still don’t have a candidate, are not even clear on which direction they are headed. Endorsing ECL won’t help as the main line PF will never accept candidates from the wider alliance members being in key positions of president and running mate. The alliance partners bring nothing to the fortunes of PF and will be viewed with a lot of suspicion and resentment in due course.
And opposition leaders go to put cello tapes on their mouths at the courts. We don’t need that, you don’t have time, we want to see your tangible plans. After the lies from UPND prior to the 2021 elections, we will now strictly scrutinise any potential candidates and ther plans.