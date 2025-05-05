The Republican Progressive Party (RPP), a UPND Alliance, wishes to reaffirm that President Hakainde Hichilema has consistently demonstrated his readiness to engage in dialogue with opposition political parties, provided such engagement is rooted in

sincerity and national interest.

However, the dismissive stance taken by some opposition leaders towards the President’s invitation for dialogue regrettable. For dialogue to be meaningful and productive, all political players must approach the table with clean hands, free from personal agendas, inflammatory rhetoric, or attempts to undermine peace and progress.

The RPP strongly echoes that Political dialogue in a democratic dispensation is not optional; it is essential. It strengthens national cohesion, fosters inclusive governance, and ensures that every citizen’s voice can find representation in a peaceful and constructive manner. Dialogue allows political differences to be managed without conflict and ensures that governance reflects collective wisdom rather than partisan division.

As a member of the UPND Alliance, the Republican Progressive Party believes that Zambia’s democratic future depends on mature, honest, and patriotic engagement among all political stakeholders. We therefore urge our colleagues in the opposition to respond to the President’s open hand with equal goodwill and integrity.

The RPP remains fully committed to fostering a political culture anchored in dialogue, civility,

and shared responsibility for national development.

Issued by Leslie Chikuse

RPP President