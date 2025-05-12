The Nchelenge Magistrate Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to six months imprisonment with hard labour for slapping another man who touched his wife’s breasts.
Before Resident Magistrate Luckson Mbewe was Pardon Mpundu, who readily pleaded guilty to the offense of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOBH), contrary to section 248 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
Brief facts in the matter were that on 1st May, 2025 in Nchelenge district, Mpundu assaulted Richard Limbikani thereby causing him actual bodily harm.
State prosecutor, Kennedy Chimbali, narrated before court that on the material day, the duo was at a named bar when they picked a quarrel over Mpundu’s wife.
Mpundu told the court that he was forced to slap Limbikani because he touched his wife’s breasts.
“Your honour, the victim in this matter was touching my wife’s breast, no wonder I fought him,” Mpundu told the court.
In mitigation, Mpundu pleaded with the court for leniency adding that nobody will take care of his wife, who is currently pregnant, if he was given a custodial sentence.
Why wasn’t the slapped guy also jailed for marriage interference? The latter is in the law books!
This is absurd to say the least! The man, like all married men, was protecting his family. I can not believe this!!!
What was a pregnant woman doing in a pub and why didn’t she slap the guy who was touching her boobs?