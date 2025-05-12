Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe
General News

Man Jailed For Slapping a Man Who Touched His Wife’s Breasts

By Chief Editor
3
639 views

Share

The Nchelenge Magistrate Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to six months imprisonment with hard labour for slapping another man who touched his wife’s breasts.

Before Resident Magistrate Luckson Mbewe was Pardon Mpundu, who readily pleaded guilty to the offense of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOBH), contrary to section 248 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts in the matter were that on 1st May, 2025 in Nchelenge district, Mpundu assaulted Richard Limbikani thereby causing him actual bodily harm.

State prosecutor, Kennedy Chimbali, narrated before court that on the material day, the duo was at a named bar when they picked a quarrel over Mpundu’s wife.

Mpundu told the court that he was forced to slap Limbikani because he touched his wife’s breasts.

“Your honour, the victim in this matter was touching my wife’s breast, no wonder I fought him,” Mpundu told the court.

In mitigation, Mpundu pleaded with the court for leniency adding that nobody will take care of his wife, who is currently pregnant, if he was given a custodial sentence.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

3 COMMENTS

  2. This is absurd to say the least! The man, like all married men, was protecting his family. I can not believe this!!!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading