The Government has intensified its crackdown on the theft and mismanagement of medicines in public health institutions, with 75 individuals arrested and 27 already convicted, following an extensive forensic audit into the country’s health supply chain.

In a joint press briefing, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, and Minister of Health Hon. Elijah Muchima provided updates on the audit’s findings and the government’s response to the theft of medicines and medical supplies.

Minister Jack Mwiimbu revealed that 401 facilities across the country had been raided as part of ongoing investigations. These operations led to the arrest of 75 individuals for offences under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act and the Penal Code.

“Out of those arrested, 27 individuals have already been convicted and fined in accordance with the penalties prescribed by the mentioned laws,” said Mwiimbu.

He also disclosed that five of the arrested individuals were linked to the Ministry of Health, indicating the existence of a coordinated syndicate involved in the systematic theft of government medicines.

In a further blow to public confidence, Mwiimbu announced that three former Directors of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) had been arrested for disregarding procurement procedures between January 2023 and December 2024. The result was wasteful expenditure and the acquisition of medicines that did not meet the required 80 percent shelf-life standard.

The directors, now released on police bond, are expected to appear in court soon, and their case has been submitted to the National Prosecution Authority.

The Office of the Auditor General, in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has completed a forensic audit into the theft of medicines across public institutions. The findings have been handed over to the security wings.

“With the conclusion of the report, Zambians should expect more arrests. There will be no sacred cows,” Minister Mwiimbu assured the public.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Mulambo Haimbe called for decorum in international engagements, reminding all stakeholders of the importance of adhering to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

“Government values its partnership with cooperating partners. However, diplomatic norms must be respected, and official channels must be used when raising concerns,” Haimbe stated.

He reiterated that the Zambian Government is open to engagement but expects diplomatic communication to be carried out with mutual respect and regard for sovereignty.