The death of Dr Rodger Chongwe is a huge loss and it will be felt for many years to come. This great son of our beloved nation distinguished himself as a defender of human rights, constitutionalism and the rule of law. I met Dr Rodger Chongwe a number of times in Lusaka and Ndola and I was just stricken by his amiability and tenderness of heart which was magnetic as his personality was very unique. Dr Chongwe was a soft-spoken great man of the law and meeting him gave one a deeper sense of joy and gladness because the old man was fatherly, friendly, sincere, honest and conscientious as a very knowledgeable lawyer who had attained the heights of state counsel deservingly and reputably.

Sitting at his feet during the orientation workshop of district facilitator organised by members of the Constitution Technical Committee chaired by former Chief Justice Annel Silungwe and deputized by Julius Bikoloni Sakala in Ndola at Savoy Hotel, I learnt so much about the intricacies of Proportional Representation which Dr Chongwe thought was the best mode for strengthening democracy in the country. The senior /state counsel displayed unique skills as a legal practitioner who had been practicing from the year 1969 upon joining Michael and Company law firm. His facilitation was exemplary and had befitted his rare achievements in law having served as Law Association of Zambia President and President of the Commonwealth Association of Lawyers . Dr Chongwe was a very persuasive old man and allergic to coercion. His speeches always had a tinge of humility and honesty. He was truthful and never compromised with what was wrong. Corruption to Dr Chongwe was evil and unacceptable.

The magnetic intellectual prowess of Dr Chongwe pulled Sata who befriended him and the dual became all-weather friends as politicians. Dr Chongwe never manifested a haughty and arrogant spirit but displayed love, joy and happiness each time he interacted with people. He never looked down upon anybody others considered inferior beings. Every person carried God’s soul and spirit and deserved respect. His credentials in Human Rights Law and Constitutionalism made him a respectable person wherever he served. He was ever there for the disadvantaged. He was the voice of the voiceless as a meticulous constitutional lawyer and offered mentorship to young lawyers such as Sakwiba Sikota SC, John Peter Sangwa SC and Robert Simeza SC.

His forthrightness and uncompromising disposition earned him hate and malice from key leaders of the Movement for Multiple Democracy (MMD) . He expressed support for people championing gay rights and he parted company with President Frederick Chiluba who was a charismatic Christian member of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ). Later Chiluba estranged himself to UCZ and opted to associate himself with the fire of Pentecostal worship and as President he was surrounded by more Pentecostals than UCZ fellow members.

Dr Chongwe suffered for standing up for the rights of the minorities as a constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate. His humility could not be mistaken for weakness. He was strongly willed. What he felt was wrong he fought with enduring agony. What he thought was very right, he he defended with unthinking determination and deep sense of no compromise and no submission to the whims of political self-will and murmurs of excess individualism. He has died a brave warrior and grandmaster of human rights advocacy and frontrunner in constitutionalism. Whilst he was alive, he became an object of persecution by some forces which wanted to throw him into the Zambezi River had they succeeded to kidnap him out of Zimbabwe on a hired plane on 27th October 1997 when he was falsely accused of being part of the Stephen “Captain Solo” Lungu military coup hoax. God never allowed him to face such a nasty attempt on his life where he was to be fed by fish and perhaps no trace could have been made of his remains had he died in such a despicable act of savagery. Political assassins hired by gangsters in corridors of power can be so cruel. Late President Robert Mugabe and KK cautioned Dr Chongwe against coming back to Zambia when a plane was chartered to have him snatched out of Harare and throw into the deep waters of the Zambezi River by state militias and mercenaries hired to silence the voice of the voiceless in Dr Rodger Chongwe. We will never bring Dr Chongwe back to this rude life on earth. He has responded to the appointment of death and there is no way by which the nation can pay him back for the sacrifices he made to the country. Remember he narrowly escaped death when a bullet from some unknown police officer got stuck in his neck. KK had his head partly grazed by a police bullet in Kabwe. We salute Dr Brian Chituwo for saving their endangered lives at Kabwe Mine Hospital. It all stemmed from greed and lust for power among some political giants who never wanted dissent. Go well great warrior for justice! Amba Kathle Dr Rodger Chongwe.

Author is Luanshya based Historian and Academician: Shaddon Chanda