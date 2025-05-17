The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) acknowledges the critical importance of collaborative partnerships in addressing Zambia’s public health priorities, including the fight against HIV, malaria, and related health challenges.

We commend the commitment by the Chinese government, delivered through the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, Mr. Wang Sheng, to support Zambia’s HIV response with a donation of 5,000 rapid testing kits and enhanced cooperation in the health sector. This gesture reflects the value of international cooperation and Zambia’s continued engagement with development partners in pursuit of national health goals.

As a party, we emphasize the importance of not only external support but also local innovation. And as a party, we believe local and traditional remedies in the fight against disease should be explored through rigorous scientific research. We therefore urge the government to continue prioritizing investments in science, technology, and research to find sustainable, homegrown solutions to health and development challenges.

The RPP also commends the government’s ongoing commitment to tackling corruption.We anticipate the outcomes of the final audit report and call on relevant institutions to take timely and decisive action where any misuse of resources is uncovered. Upholding transparency and accountability remain essential for national development and for fostering trust among citizens and partners alike.

Leslie Chikuse

President

Republican Progressive Party (RPP)