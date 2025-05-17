Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has paid glowing tributes to the Zambian Government for hosting former leaders during the independence struggles especially those from the Southern African region.

Dr Nandi-Ndaitwah says Lusaka hosted many liberation freedom fighters, such as the African National Congress of South Africa, ZANC of Zimbabwe, Emperor of Angola as well as the South West People’s Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia where they planned the struggle for independence of their respective countries.

ZANIS reports that the Namibian President was speaking in Lusaka during the renaming ceremony of two roads in Lusaka in honour of the two late Namibian Presidents, Sam Nujoma and Hage Geingob.

The road situated near Levy Mall formerly, Sadzu Street, has been renamed after Dr Hage Geingob and the former Kasama road in Chilenje has been named as Dr Sam Nujoma.

The Namibian Head of state commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian government for honouring late Namibian leaders.

“The renaming of the roads has re-energised the warm and cordial relations the two countries enjoy,” she said.

She revealed that the late Geingob and herself both lived in Zambia for a long period of time.

And speaking at the same occasion, former Namibian first lady and wife to Dr Geingob, Monica praised President Hakainde Hichilema for exhibiting true testimony of belief in Pan-Africanism for former leaders in the Southern region.

She remarked that Lusaka in particular became the second home of her former late husband.

“The former president never got tired of telling everybody that Zambia was his second home,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nujoma family, President Nujoma’s grandson Prince Nujoma, expressed gratitude to the people of Zambia for honouring his grandfather.

Mr. Nujoma said the road naming gesture is a sign of shared values and principles propounded by the two founding fathers of the two nations and emphasised that the values should be embraced by the two countries.

After unveiling the road names, President Nandi-Ndaitwah and Mr Nujoma proceeded to plant a tree which they related to Namibia’s newly established annual tree planting ceremony on the anniversary of Dr. Nujoma’s birthday.

Lusaka City Council Mayor, Chilando Chitangala said the renamed roads symbolise the legacy of the late Namibian Presidents.

Meanwhile, the visiting Namibian President also planted a red mahogany tree, an indigenous while Mrs. Monica Geingob also planted the same species.

Geigbob lived in Zambia where he headed the United Nations institute for Namibia in Lusaka from its inception in 1976 until his return to Namibia from exile in 1989.

Dr Hage formed a line of southern African development community leaders who lived in Zambia.

The Namibian President, has since departed Zambia for Namibia after a two- day working visit.

President Nandi -Ndaitwah was seen off by President Hakainde Hichilema at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at exactly 18:17 hours Zambian time.

While at the Airport, President Ndaitwah was accorded a 21- gun salute and later inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Zambia Army.

Among others that saw her off at the airport were Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe, Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala.

Zambia and Namibia have continued to enjoy cordial relations since the establishment of the two countries bilateral ties in the early 1990s.