Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Peter Kapala has commended the progress made under the Jersey Breed Focused Dairy Development in Zambia (JBFDDZ) Project, highlighting its potential to transform the dairy sector and uplift smallholder farmers.

Speaking during the 2024 Jersey Herd Competition Awards Ceremony at Tutatu Farm in Chongwe, Eng. Kapala said the project, implemented by ADRA Zambia with support from Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), has facilitated the availability of 13,590 high-quality Jersey cattle breed semen straws. These will be distributed to smallholder dairy farmers in Southern, Lusaka, Central, and Copperbelt provinces.

“This is a strategic opportunity for our farmers to upgrade their dairy herds and scale their farming operations,” said Eng. Kapala. “The project aligns with the government’s goal to make smallholder livestock investment a key driver of economic diversification and rural empowerment.”

He emphasized that the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for livestock production—one that boosts productivity, improves nutrition, creates employment, and generates wealth in rural communities.

Eng. Kapala also congratulated Ms. Zewelanji Mbao, proprietor of Tutatu Farm, and other dairy farmers for their exemplary performance in the Jersey herd competition.

Meanwhile, Jersey Island’s Minister for International Development and JOA Commission Chairperson Carolyn Labey said the JBFDDZ project, launched in 2022, demonstrates the strength of international collaboration between Jersey and Zambia.

She stressed the need for continued investment in dairy farming, citing its potential to tackle food insecurity, especially in the face of climate change.

The event underscored the growing importance of livestock development in Zambia’s rural economic agenda and the role of strategic partnerships in achieving sustainable agricultural growth.