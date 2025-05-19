A 26-year-old man from Lumezi District is battling for his life after being mauled by a hyena in the early hours of May 17.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Roberson Mweemba confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), identifying the victim as Gladwell Banda of Chizindile Village. The attack occurred around 03:00 hours and was reported to Lumezi Police Post at approximately 07:00 hours.

According to police reports, Mr. Banda and his friend, Derrick Muhoni (25), had traveled to Sikatengwa for a piece of work. After completing their task late in the day, Muhoni suggested they spend the night there. However, Mr. Banda declined, stating he had transport money and would return home via Chitala.

“He managed to find a vehicle heading to Chitala,” said Commissioner Mweemba.

Further information reveals that Mr. Banda, reportedly in a drunken state and carrying a piece of meat, disembarked in Chitala around 02:00 hours and began walking home. As he neared his village, he was attacked by a hyena.

The victim’s cries for help were heard by his brother, who rushed to the scene and rescued him. However, by the time help arrived, Mr. Banda had already suffered severe injuries — including an open wound to the stomach with protruding intestines, and the loss of several toes on his right foot.

He was rushed to Lumezi District Hospital in an unconscious state and has since been referred to Chipata General Hospital for further treatment. His condition remains critical.

Police are continuing to monitor the situation as medical personnel attend to the victim.