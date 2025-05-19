The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated the Under-17 Women National Team for winning a record third Cosafa crown.Zambia beat Malawi 3-0 in the final played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek to earn back-to-back titles.

FAZ president Keith Mweemba has hailed the Copper Princesses for honouring him with his first trophy since assuming office last week.

“Congratulations to the team, technical bench and support staff for earning Zambia a record third Cosafa title at U17 level for women. As an executive and the entire football family, we are very proud of you,” he says.

“It is now time to focus on the forthcoming assignments, particularly the FIFA World Cup. Let this inspire the team to aspire for greater things especially at the World Cup.”

Record Cosafa winners Zambia were champions in 2021 and 2024 with runners-up spots in 2020 and 2022.Zambia has already secured its ticket to the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November 2025. It will be Zambia’s

third appearance after the 2014 and 2024 editions.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER