President Hakainde Hichilema visited the family of the late Dr. Mwene Mwinga to personally extend his condolences and pay tribute to a man he described as a “true national icon and cherished mentor.”

Dr. Mwinga, remembered for his visionary leadership and lifelong dedication to public service, was hailed by the President as a guiding force whose contributions left a lasting impact on Zambia’s development and the lives of countless individuals.

“Dr. Mwinga’s exemplary service and unwavering commitment to this nation have left an indelible mark,” President Hichilema said during the visit. “His wisdom and support touched the lives of many, including ourselves. His legacy of tireless dedication will continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights.”

The President also used the occasion to urge citizens to reflect on the value of time spent with loved ones, emphasizing the importance of connection in an increasingly busy world.

“As we honor Dr. Mwinga’s memory, let us also remember to treasure the moments we share with family and friends,” he said. “His extraordinary spirit should serve as a reminder to live purposefully and compassionately.”

The late Dr. Mwinga is mourned by many across the nation as a beacon of integrity, humility, and service. His passing marks the loss of a revered leader whose contributions will be remembered for generations.

“May his soul rest in everlasting peace,” concluded President Hichilema.