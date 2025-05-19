Monday, May 19, 2025
President Hichilema Worships with Times of Refreshing International Ministry Choma , Commends Role in Unity and Morality

President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday joined congregants at the Times of Refreshing International Ministry Church in Choma, where he expressed deep appreciation for the church’s continued efforts in fostering peace, unity, and moral integrity across Zambia.

Addressing the congregation, President Hichilema reaffirmed his belief in the unifying power of faith, stating, “The body of Christ is one—united in faith and purpose. We are grateful for the church’s unwavering commitment to national unity and spiritual guidance.”

The President highlighted the church’s vital role in reinforcing the family unit and nurturing values that serve as the foundation of a cohesive and productive society. “Through its teachings, the church strengthens families and helps uphold the moral fabric of our nation,” he noted.

President Hichilema encouraged the church to remain steadfast in spreading messages of love, peace, and diligence, emphasizing that each citizen has a role to play in Zambia’s progress.

“We must all give our very best in everything we do,” he urged. “Let us build a culture of hard work and collective responsibility that will shape a brighter future for our country.”

The visit underscored the government’s recognition of the church as a key partner in national development and a pillar in the social and moral upliftment of Zambians.

