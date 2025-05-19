Road Safety Starts with You

From sports stars to everyday pedestrians, each of us faces daily risks on the road. That’s why 1xBet ambassadors have joined the “Safety on the Road” campaign to share their essential safety rules, simple yet life-saving.

Despite their diverse backgrounds, all our ambassadors agree on key principles: caution, respect, and responsibility. These aren’t just theories; they’re practices that can save lives every day.

About the “Safety on the Road” Project

“Safety on the Road” is a social initiative by 1xBet in Zambia, in collaboration with public organizations and opinion leaders. The goal is to reduce road accidents, enhance road behavior culture, and make responsibility the new norm for everyone, not just drivers but also pedestrians who face daily risks on busy streets.

In 2024, the campaign reached thousands of Zambians through quizzes, public events, and educational activities. This experience laid the foundation for an even more extensive continuation in 2025.

This year’s highlight: for the first time, the campaign includes both drivers and pedestrians. This comprehensive approach allows for a more holistic discussion on road safety and engages a broader audience.

Key focus areas of the initiative include:

Engaging recognizable ambassadors: musicians, athletes, football stars;

Creating new educational formats: videos, quizzes, interactive content;

Working with youth, fan communities, and local schools;

Personalizing rules through real-life stories and advice from well-known individuals;

Involving pedestrians in special activities, quizzes, and educational formats.



To encourage active participation, the campaign includes a prize fund, with a total project bank of 100,000 ZMW.

“Safety on the Road” is more than just an educational initiative. It’s a tangible influence on behavior and a collective effort to protect lives, whether you’re behind the wheel or simply crossing the street.

What Do 1xBet Ambassadors Say?

Magnate – Entrepreneur, Lecturer, Responsibility Ambassador

Magnate is an ambassador who doesn’t just represent the brand but actively changes the approach to road safety in Zambia. As an entrepreneur, UNZA lecturer, and founder of an educational platform, he joined the project to promote a culture of responsible driving through personal example.

“Every day, we face risks on the roads. Through media, public events, and personal example, I want to be part of the solution.”

Rule: “Protect others as you would yourself”

“I always remind myself: it doesn’t matter if you’re behind the wheel or just crossing the road, your actions affect others. I’ve seen how inattentiveness has cost people their health. That’s why I treat everyone with respect, drivers, pedestrians, passengers. Don’t drive with headphones on, don’t touch your phone. This isn’t just about rules, it’s about humanity.”

“Don’t think you’re alone on the road. Your decisions can cause someone else’s pain, or help avoid it. Respect for others isn’t weakness; it’s maturity.”

Kabwe Warriors F.C. Players – Discipline Begins on the Road

Kabwe Warriors players understand that discipline, concentration, and teamwork aren’t just about footbal l— they’re also about daily behavior on the road. As a partner of 1xBet with a long-standing collaboration based on shared values, social responsibility, love for the game, and support for local communities, the club actively participates in the “Safety on the Road” campaign.

This isn’t just an initiative, it’s part of the culture that Kabwe Warriors and 1xBet are building together to make sports and life around them safer. If this campaign can save even one life, that’s a true victory.

“Driver, pedestrian, passenger, it doesn’t matter. On the road, we all are responsible for each other. Behavior is also a choice. Choose safety.”

Rule: “The road is a game where mistakes aren’t forgiven.”

“On the field, I’m focused until the last second. The same concentration is needed on the road. One phone call, and it doesn’t matter how fast you were. Driving is your match with life. Don’t play carelessly.”

Rule: “Move cautiously near schools and stadiums.”

“I see children running out after training or classes. If you see a school or stadium, slow down! You have time; they don’t.”

Safety Is Our Shared Journey

“Safety on the Road” is more than a campaign. It’s part of 1xBet’s global approach to social responsibility: from educational initiatives to concrete actions for the common good.

Together with ambassadors, athletes, and communities, 1xBet promotes values of respect, caution, and care for others. And most importantly, inspires everyone to be part of the change.

