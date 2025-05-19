Zambia’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu, has raised the alarm over the country’s deepening water crisis and unveiled an ambitious plan to modernize the sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

“Our infrastructure is stuck in the past,” Nzovu declared during a keynote speech at the Zambia Water Forum. “While our population has doubled since 2000, investment in water systems has stagnated.”

Today, 4 million Zambians lack access to clean water, and 60% of urban water systems are operating at half capacity, hampered by outdated infrastructure and frequent power shortages. According to the 2023 National Water Policy, 70% of Zambia’s water treatment plants, most of which were built in the 1980s, are now obsolete.

In Kitwe, residents endure 72-hour water rationing cycles, forcing many to rely on contaminated wells. “Cholera outbreaks are inevitable without intervention,” warned Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional representative.

Nzovu’s PPP initiative aims to attract $500 million in investment by 2025, focusing on upgrading water purification plants, drilling new boreholes, and improving distribution networks. A pilot project in Ndola, funded by a €20 million EU grant, has already shown promising results—reducing water leakage by 30%.

However, the proposed privatization model has drawn criticism. “Private firms prioritize profit over people,” said Paul Hakoola, Director of a local NGO. “We’ve seen tariff hikes in Kenya and Ghana under similar models, pricing out low-income families.”

Nzovu responded by assuring the public that affordability safeguards, such as subsidies for vulnerable groups, will be built into all PPP contracts. “PPPs must serve the public interest,” he emphasized. The ministry is also exploring decentralized water solutions, including solar-powered community kiosks.

Meanwhile, the European Union has increased its funding for Zambia’s water sector by 30%, signaling international confidence in the reforms.

Despite these strides, significant hurdles remain. Bureaucratic red tape and corruption scandals,such as the 2022 misallocation of $4 million intended for borehole development—threaten to derail progress. In response, Nzovu has promised to “clean house,” launching an anti-corruption task force within the ministry.