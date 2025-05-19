Zambia’s Post-Election Unity Pledge Falters as Rift Between Hichilema and Lungu Deepens

Three years after Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema extended a public olive branch to his predecessor Edgar Lungu, promising to “look after” him in a gesture of post-election unity, the relationship between the two leaders has deteriorated into open hostility, exposing deep political fractures in Africa’s second-largest copper producer.

The collapse of civility, confirmed this week by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Getrude Imenda, a senior member of Hichilema’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), underscores the challenges of sustaining democratic reconciliation in a nation still grappling with economic stagnation and polarized politics.

From Unity to Discord

Imenda, in an exclusive interview, recounted Hichilema’s conciliatory tone during his first post-victory press conference in August 2021, when he directly addressed Lungu: “We will look after you, sir.” The remark, she said, was intended to signal a departure from Zambia’s history of post-election retribution. “It was a moment of respect,” Imenda stated. “We hoped it would inspire a new political culture.”

But within months, tensions flared. Sources close to both camps confirm that Lungu interpreted the pledge as disingenuous, particularly after Hichilema’s administration launched anti-corruption investigations targeting Lungu-era officials. Lungu, who conceded defeat after a disputed 2021 election, has since accused the UPND of conducting a “political witch hunt,” a charge the government denies.

Lungu’s public withdrawal from state functions, including the annual Independence Day celebrations marked a turning point. “He felt sidelined and disrespected,” a former aide to Lungu, speaking anonymously, told Lusaka times. “The relationship became irreparable.”

Political Fallout and Public Divisions

The rift has reverberated through Zambia’s institutions. Parliament sessions have grown increasingly combative, with lawmakers from Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) boycotting debates and UPND members accusing the opposition of obstructing reforms. Civil society groups report a surge in tribal rhetoric, particularly online, with supporters of both leaders trading accusations of authoritarianism and incompetence.

Economic pressures have compounded frustrations. Despite Hichilema’s pledges to restore fiscal stability, Zambia’s currency, the kwacha, remains volatile, and inflation hovers near 13%. Public sector workers, including teachers and nurses, have staged protests over delayed salaries a vulnerability the PF has seized upon to criticize the UPND’s governance.

Analysts: A Missed Opportunity

Political historians argue the breakdown reflects systemic flaws. “The initial goodwill was a chance to model transitional cooperation in Africa,” said Dr. Chanda Mwape of the University of Zambia. “Instead, we’ve reverted to a winner-takes-all mentality that undermines institution-building.”

Data from the Lusaka-based Centre for Policy Dialogue reveals that over 30 PF officials, including former ministers, have been arrested since 2021 on charges ranging from corruption to abuse of authority. While the UPND insists these are lawful accountability measures, PF spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba calls them “targeted persecution.”

Citizens Caught in the Crossfire

For ordinary Zambians, the feud has tangible consequences. At Lusaka’s sprawling Soweto Market, trader Grace Mulenga lamented, “Our leaders are fighting over power while we fight for basics.” In Eastern Province, a Lungu stronghold, farmer Boyd Zulu echoed resentment: “They’ve forgotten the voters who brought them to power.”

2026 Looms Large

With general elections two years away, tensions are escalating. Lungu, who initially vowed to retire from politics, has recently hinted at a comeback, telling supporters in May that Zambia “needs rescue from failed promises.” The UPND, meanwhile, faces growing scrutiny over unmet campaign pledges, including job creation and debt restructuring.

Imenda, while critical of Lungu’s withdrawal, urged a return to dialogue: “Zambia’s stability depends on leaders prioritizing the nation over personal grievances.” Her appeal comes as regional bodies, including the African Union, monitor Zambia’s democratic health amid fears of backsliding.

A Test for Democracy

Zambia’s 2021 election was celebrated as a rare example of an African opposition victory achieved through the ballot box. But the unraveling of Hichilema and Lungu’s relationship now poses a critical question: Can a nation once hailed as a beacon of peace sustain its democratic gains amid entrenched polarization?

As both sides dig in, the answer much like the broken promise of that August day remains unresolved.