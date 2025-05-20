The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) in Eastern Province is pleased to commend the transformative impact of the Cash for Work initiative, which has significantly improved the livelihoods of people especially in Kasenengwa District.

Under this programme, community members have actively participated in repairing roads,maintaining schools, and improving health facilities, which is aimed at fostering development across the district.

After just 10 days of work, participants receive payments that help them meet essential needs,including purchasing food for their families. This intervention has been a timely and life-saving.

*As UPND Alliance partner*, RPP commends His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for his wise and compassionate leadership. His understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary Zambians, especially during times of hunger and hardship, is what has made this programme a success.

Beyond meeting basic needs, the Cash for Work initiative is also reviving agriculture in Kasenengwa. With the money earned, people are now able to buy fertilizer, seeds, and even hire labour, turning their earnings into productive capital that is driving local farming and strengthening food security.

This programme must continue as it is not just an economic intervention, but a symbol of dignity, opportunity, and hope.

Issued by:

Alexanda Miti

Provincial Chairperson – Eastern Province

Republican Progressive Party (RPP)