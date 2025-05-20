Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday. The diagnosis followed recent urinary symptoms and the discovery of a prostate nodule during a routine medical examination. The cancer has been classified with a Gleason score of 9, indicating a high-grade, rapidly progressing disease.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, Biden’s medical team noted that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management through hormonal therapies. Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

The announcement has sparked a range of reactions. While many political figures, including former President Donald Trump, have extended well-wishes for Biden’s recovery, others have raised questions about the timing of the diagnosis and whether the condition was known during his presidency. Some medical experts expressed surprise that such an advanced stage of cancer could have gone undetected, given the routine medical screenings typically conducted for individuals in high office.

Biden addressed the public via social media, sharing a photo with his wife, Jill, and their cat, Willow. In his message, he stated, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

This diagnosis adds to Biden’s history of health challenges, including previous treatments for skin cancer and a brain aneurysm in 1988. His health had been a topic of discussion during his presidency, particularly leading up to his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

As the Biden family navigates this difficult time, the former president’s office has emphasized their appreciation for the outpouring of support and their commitment to transparency regarding his health status.