RPP Commends Reduction in Mealie Meal Prices

By Chief Editor
File:President Hichilema in a harvestor during the Commissioning of the Zambeef Products PLC wheat flour Mill Plant, Launch of the 2024 winter Maize Harvest and Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of Zambeef in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt.

The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) commends the Government for the reduction in mealie meal prices. This development follows a bumper maize harvest due good rains including sound and consistent good agricultural policies implemented
by the current administration.

Initiatives such as the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), improved extension services, and timely distribution of farming inputs have significantly boosted national maize production. These proactive policies have created a stable agricultural
environment, leading to increased supply and ultimately a reduction in the cost of mealie meal for consumers.

The RPP is confident thatvmealie meal prices will continue to decline further in the coming months. This projection is based on current supply trends. A sustained decrease in staple food prices will provide much-needed relief to Zambian families and
contribute to overall economic stability.

The RPP urges the government to continue investing in rural infrastructure, irrigation,and farmer empowerment to ensure long-term agricultural resilience and food security.

