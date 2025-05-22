Donald Trump began an Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by unexpectedly screening a video making false claims of anti-white discrimination in South Africa. The fact however is, in South Africa, wealth is disproportionately concentrated among white South Africans, with a significant racial wealth gap persisting despite the end of apartheid.

While the meeting was overshadowed by Trump’s decision to screen a video alleging violence against South Africa’s white minority—a move that surprised many—Ramaphosa downplayed its impact on their discussion. “We did not dwell on it,” he said, suggesting the leaders prioritized broader diplomatic engagement over polarising narratives.

The video reportedly included statements from far-left South African figures such as EFF leader Julius Malema. Ramaphosa reiterated that crime in South Africa affects all communities and stressed that the allegations of a targeted campaign against white South Africans lack foundation. Independent South African news outlets like News24 and Daily Maverick have long reported that no credible evidence supports claims of a systematic “white genocide.”

Meanwhile Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed the high-level meeting between Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump at the White House, describing it as “a group of older men meeting to gossip about me.”

This remark comes after Trump paused the meeting on Wednesday to show a video montage of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer,” subsequently questioning why the EFF leader had not been arrested for using the controversial liberation-era slogan.

In response, Malema maintained that there is no credible intelligence or evidence to support the claim of a “white genocide” in South Africa. He also reiterated the EFF’s firm stance on land reform.

“We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency,” he said

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington has helped cast doubt on controversial claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

Addressing the media following the closed-door meeting at the White House on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said their exchange touched on several key issues, including Trump’s anticipated participation in the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa expressed optimism about Trump attending the November G20 gathering, stating, “I expect him to be coming to South Africa.” He emphasized that the United States, as a founding G20 member, plays a vital role in global economic policy. With the U.S. poised to assume the G20 presidency in 2026, Ramaphosa remarked, “We don’t want to hand over the presidency of the G20 to an empty chair,” underlining the importance of a strong American presence.

Despite the awkward start to their talks, Ramaphosa said Trump agreed to future meetings, with both sides set to engage on trade-related matters. “We will continue strengthening our ties through mutual dialogue,” Ramaphosa noted, adding that the U.S.-South Africa relationship remains key to regional and global economic cooperation.

Ramaphosa described his Washington visit as a “great success,” affirming that he achieved his goals for U.S. engagement. Analysts see the meeting as a balancing act—managing sensitive issues while ensuring future cooperation remains possible.

The Oval Office confrontation underscores the complexities in U.S.-South Africa relations and raises concerns about the influence of unverified information on international diplomacy.