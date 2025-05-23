Chipangali Records Surge in Teen Pregnancies

EASTERN PROVINCE – Chipangali District has recorded a troubling increase in teenage pregnancies, with 57 confirmed cases during the first quarter of 2025. The report, presented by District Education Board Secretary Jackson Mfune, has triggered concern among health and education authorities.

The figures suggest a 30% rise compared to the same period last year. Local education officials attributed the spike to prolonged school closures, lack of reproductive health education, and cultural taboos surrounding open discussions on sexual health.

Health workers in the area are now launching aggressive outreach campaigns to sensitize communities. “We are involving parents, traditional leaders, and school administrators in our strategy to reach the girls and change the narrative,” said District Health Officer Grace Tembo.

Chief Chitimukulu also weighed in during a recent health outreach event, calling on all traditional leaders to support girls’ education and work with NGOs to create safe spaces.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is reinforcing the rollout of comprehensive sexuality education under the Health Education curriculum. The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) urged more inter-ministerial collaboration to curb the crisis before it escalates further.