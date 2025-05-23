It’s a Bumper Harvest!

LUSAKA –Zambia is set to record one of its most impressive agricultural seasons in recent years, with a projected bumper harvest of 3.7 million tonnes of maize. This forecast includes a surplus of over 501,000 tonnes, far exceeding the nation’s food security threshold and paving the way for potential exports.

Minister Sylvia Masebo said the bumper harvest reflects the success of well-coordinated input distribution and improved climate conditions. She credited government-led interventions, including the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), for enabling smallholder farmers to plant early and efficiently.

“This yield is not just a product of rainfall; it’s a result of policy alignment and farmer commitment,” she said. The expected surplus may lead to a further reduction in mealie meal prices, a key staple for millions of Zambians.

The Ministry has already initiated assessments on which regions will contribute most to the export window. “We’re looking at opportunities across COMESA and SADC to distribute our excess maize without compromising national reserves,” Masebo added.

Stakeholders in the food industry have welcomed the development, calling it a timely buffer against global food supply shocks. The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) urged government to secure storage and market linkages for the projected output to avoid post-harvest losses.

This comes at a critical time when inflationary pressure on food has eased slightly due to declining commodity prices. Analysts predict this harvest could also stabilize the kwacha due to a reduced import bill for food and increased foreign exchange from exports.