Kalaba Slams Government’s Economic Messaging: “Zambians Are Tired of GDP Rhetoric”

Lusaka, Zambia – Veteran politician and former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has launched a scathing critique of the government’s portrayal of economic progress, dismissing recent narratives around Zambia’s GDP growth as misleading and out of touch with the lived realities of ordinary citizens. His remarks, aimed squarely at officials who tout economic figures as signs of national prosperity, signal mounting frustration among opposition leaders over what they call “statistical spin.”

Speaking at a public forum, Kalaba directly challenged recent claims by Ministry of Finance officials that Zambia’s economy is growing steadily, citing mining exports and optimistic GDP forecasts. “The mining sector contributes over 70 percent of our export value, but in terms of GDP, it’s only around 12 percent,” he noted. “So how can anyone say the sector is thriving?”

Kalaba’s critique centers on what he sees as a disconnect between projected growth and actual developmental outcomes. While Zambia’s macroeconomic indicators may show slight improvements, he argues that those gains have not translated into better livelihoods, job creation, or poverty reduction particularly in rural and underserved communities.

“These numbers are not helping anyone on the ground. Zambians are tired of figures,” Kalaba said. “You hear someone saying, ‘Last year the GDP was 2.5%, this year it’s 3.4%, and next year it’ll be 6%.’ But what do those percentages mean for someone who can’t afford a bag of mealie meal?”

The critique appeared to be aimed at Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, whom Kalaba accused albeit indirectly of presenting inflated optimism. “Those GDPs of his are not helping us,” Kalaba quipped, prompting applause from attendees at the event.

His comments come as Zambia continues to recover from a prolonged debt crisis and grapples with economic headwinds including inflation, currency fluctuations, and a persistent youth unemployment rate. The government has pointed to structural reforms and international support, including a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as evidence of a country on the mend. But critics argue that reforms have disproportionately benefited elites and foreign investors while leaving ordinary citizens behind.

A major point of contention, Kalaba noted, is the mining sector itself. While foreign mining firms receive generous tax incentives and policy concessions, their economic impact remains limited when measured by contribution to GDP or employment creation. “Incentivizing foreign corporations without ensuring real local benefits that’s a failed strategy,” he added.

Economists and civil society organizations have echoed some of Kalaba’s concerns. Though GDP remains a critical measure of national output, experts argue that it often fails to capture inequality, quality of life, or grassroots economic resilience. “Growth must be inclusive,” says economist Dr. Mirriam Banda. “If your GDP is rising but your people are getting poorer, then you’ve misread your own success.”

Kalaba’s remarks reflect a broader opposition narrative that seeks to reframe Zambia’s economic debate around equity, dignity, and accountability. Rather than championing abstract economic milestones, he called on the government to address core needs such as education, healthcare, rural development, and access to affordable commodities.

“There’s a difference between economic figures and economic justice,” Kalaba said. “We must stop hiding behind percentages and start delivering results that people can feel in their homes.”