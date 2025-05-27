By Benedict Tembo

COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda has made history at National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride by scoring the first-ever hat-trick in the club’s history in a 3-1 win over the Utah Royals on Friday.Captain fantastic Banda provided the fireworks as she scored all the goals in a 3-1 win over the Utah Royals.

The club says on its website that after 10 seasons of having multiple two-goal matches for players,Banda finally netted the first-ever hat trick in Orlando Pride history.“Oh, and she did it all in the first half in their game versus the Utah Royals,” Austin David, the club’s Digital Content Manager wrote.

Banda got on the board early thanks to a ball from Ally Watt, got her second after some hustle on a backwards pass by the Royals and netted the third after a great long ball from Haley McCutcheons speed down the line helped open up space for Banda in the box as the Zambian sprinted into the 18-yard-box, jumping on the cross from Watt and opening the scoring in style.

The second came from a classic Banda hustle play. A back pass by Utahs Janni Thomsen was picked off by Banda, who sprinted into the box, dribbled around Royals keeper Mandy McGlynn and scored her second with ease.

Her hat trick-clinching goal came just a minute later. Haley McCutcheon picked out some space forward and chipped a ball over the defensive line for Banda to run on.With space and time and a full head of steam, there was no stopping Banda as she got into the box and blasted a powerful shot that McGlynn couldnt keep out, sealing her first hat trick in purple.

Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines on Banda and her hat trick:” “She is a constant threat. It was three different types of goals which was pleasing to see. She has been waiting patiently and been getting half chances but no real clear-cut opportunities. I was really pleased with her and obviously it is the first hat trick in Pride history and that has been a long wait for that opportunity, but she took it well. Credit to her being patient and scoring the goals that we needed.”

Banda, impressed by the win said:” “It was a fantastic match after coming off of the loss. We wanted to win this game so we were going to do whatever it takes. We left everything on the field to get the maximum three points.”

On scoring the first hat trick in Pride history, Banda said “I have been working hard and keep working hard. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates and our staff. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it but I am so proud of the team.”

On the different types of goals she scored, Banda said “I was a little surprised because they gave me so much space. I am just so happy for the goals. In the last three games I didn’t score so I really wanted to today. I had to try my hardest and I wanted to score so bad so I am happy for the goals.”