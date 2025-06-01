President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the unveiling of JCHX Mining Limited as the new strategic investor in Lubambe Copper Mine Limited, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s mining sector. The ceremony, held in Chililabombwe, also featured the groundbreaking of the mine’s deep ore body project—an initiative aimed at boosting Zambia’s copper production in line with the national target of 3 million tonnes annually by 2031.

In his address, President Hichilema described the occasion as a critical inflection point in the country’s journey to unlocking its vast mineral wealth. He emphasized that Zambia’s economic transformation hinges on attracting investments that yield measurable outcomes for both citizens and the national treasury.

“We were honoured to participate in this historic moment,” the President said. “Our economic vision is anchored on attracting investment that delivers measurable impact. We cannot build a resilient nation if we consume more than we produce. That path leads to unsustainable debt and missed opportunities.”

He reiterated the importance of productive sectors such as mining and agriculture in generating long-term employment, fostering entrepreneurship, and increasing revenue for national development.

The President commended Lubambe Copper Mine and ZCCM-IH for sustaining operations through turbulent periods and applauded the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development for his role in securing this pivotal transaction.

“This spirit of partnership, rooted in mutual trust and shared values, is essential for driving sustainable economic growth,” Hichilema added.

The entry of JCHX Mining—a Chinese-based mining services firm—into Lubambe is expected to revitalize operations at the site, injecting both capital and technical expertise. This collaboration comes at a time when Zambia is actively seeking to position itself as a global leader in copper production amid growing demand for green energy minerals.