President Hichilema Commends the Church as a Development Partner

Hichilema Applauds Church’s Development Role, Urges Continued Partnership in Education, Health, and Food Security

By Moses Chimbolyo

Choma, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the church’s place as a vital development partner in Zambia, calling on faith-based institutions to expand their efforts beyond spiritual guidance into nation-building activities that uplift communities.

Speaking during a worship service hosted by the Brethren in Christ Church at Choma Secondary School grounds, President Hichilema praised the church’s longstanding contributions to the health and education sectors. “The church has always been there when our people needed support when the country lacked enough schools, clinics, or even food,” the President said.

He noted that the government cannot achieve its developmental goals alone. “We are in a collective struggle to uplift the lives of every Zambian. That struggle requires unity, shared values, and trusted partners and the church remains one of those partners,” Hichilema emphasized.

He also urged churches to harness their agricultural potential and contribute surplus food toward national food security goals, particularly in rural areas hit hard by erratic rainfall patterns. “Our food systems need resilience, and the church has land, community reach, and moral authority. You can help feed the nation, literally and spiritually,” he said.

President Hichilema’s remarks come amid growing calls for inclusive development approaches that leverage the influence of faith-based organizations. Historically, churches have been pivotal in Zambia’s education and health evolution, particularly in underserved regions. Many mission hospitals and schools still rank among the most trusted institutions in the country.

At the same event, the President spoke directly to students, encouraging them to stay focused, disciplined, and optimistic about the future. “The country is changing,” he said, “and it will need sharp minds, strong hearts, and bold souls to keep it moving forward.”

Observers note that Hichilema’s outreach to religious institutions may also serve a political function, as churches continue to wield considerable influence in shaping community sentiments, especially in a polarized political environment. However, analysts view the renewed emphasis on cooperation as largely positive.

“The President’s tone was pragmatic,” said development strategist Dr. Twaambo Zulu. “He sees the church as a delivery partner, not just a moral voice. That signals a shift toward multi-sectoral development thinking.”

Church leaders, for their part, welcomed the engagement. A senior pastor from the Brethren in Christ Church said, “We are ready to work with government, as long as our voice remains free and our efforts are respected.”

With general elections a year away and the country still recovering from economic shocks, partnerships like these may become the backbone of Zambia’s resilience.