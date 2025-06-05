The nation has been plunged into mourning following the announcement of the passing of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The somber news was confirmed by the Lungu family and has since drawn heartfelt condolences from across the country.

In an official statement, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the nation, offering condolences to the widow and former First Lady, Madam Esther Lungu, the entire Lungu family, the Patriotic Front Party, and all its members.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we have been informed of the passing on of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, by his family,” read the statement issued by President Hichilema.

He called upon all Zambians to come together in unity, regardless of political affiliation or personal belief, to honor the memory and legacy of a man who once held the highest office in the land.

“As Africans, and more so as Christians, this moment calls for solemnity, unity, and an outpouring of love and compassion. Let us come together as one people to honour the life of President Lungu,” President Hichilema urged.

In his message, the Head of State emphasized the need for national solidarity, patriotism, and mutual respect during this difficult time, encouraging all citizens to support the bereaved family and uphold the values of peace, dignity, and togetherness that define Zambia.

President Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021. His leadership and contribution to the nation’s history remain a significant part of Zambia’s democratic journey.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and national observances are expected to be announced in due course.

May His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal peace.