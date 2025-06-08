Today’s Scripture

I will strengthen and harden you to difficulties, yes, I will help you.

Isaiah 41:10, AMPC

Hardened to Difficulties

Friend, if twenty years ago you faced some of the difficulties you face today, they would have defeated you. God knows what you can handle. As you keep passing these tests, He’s hardening you to difficulty. You’re getting stronger. Your faith is growing. Your endurance is increasing. Your spiritual muscles are being built up. The reason God is doing this is because there are awesome things in your future. God is taking you to a wide and spacious place. He’s going to enlarge your territories. But with greater influence comes greater giants. With greater blessings comes greater opposition. With greater favor comes greater persecution. If He didn’t harden you to difficulty, you couldn’t withstand what comes against you.

You may be going through some things today that aren’t fun. You may be uncomfortable, but you have to realize that God is not making you suffer. He’s working through the difficulty to deposit something inside you. He’s growing you up, getting you stronger, increasing your faith. Be encouraged that everything you are going through is necessary for where God is taking you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that Your hand has been upon my life in so many ways, hardening me to difficulties, getting me stronger, growing me up. Thank You that You are making deposits in my life to help me withstand the enemy. I believe that You are preparing me for where You’re taking me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”