The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) would like to state that in this solemn period of national grief, it is incumbent upon all political leaders to exercise restraint, responsibility, and patriotism in what we say and do, especially in the public domain and through international media platforms.

It is in this regard that I wish to respectfully advise Mr. Raphael Nakachinda to be mindful of his utterances and the narratives he chooses to propagate in the wake of President Lungu’s natural passing. Blaming the government of a natural death. Mr. Nakachinda’s utterances is inciting unnecessary suspicion, division, and public anxiety—particularly at a time when unity and dignity should be our collective priority. This is a moment for national reflection, not for sowing discord or pushing unfounded narratives that risk polarizing the country and creating an unfavorable environment for Zambians to mourn with dignity.

This is not the time for political point-scoring or inflammatory conjecture. It is a time to honor the legacy of the late president and allow the nation and his family to mourn in peace. Statements that may create a hostile or misleading perception in the eyes of the international community do more harm than good to our national image and cohesion.

We urge Mr. Nakachinda and others to rise above partisan interests and contribute to a respectful and peaceful atmosphere. Let us preserve the decorum befitting a former Head of State, and allow Zambians to bid farewell in a manner that upholds our values and our dignity as a nation.

Leslie Chikuse

President – Republican Progressive Party (RPP)

Lusaka, Zambia