The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) would like to state that in this solemn period of national grief, it is incumbent upon all political leaders to exercise restraint, responsibility, and patriotism in what we say and do, especially in the public domain and through international media platforms.
It is in this regard that I wish to respectfully advise Mr. Raphael Nakachinda to be mindful of his utterances and the narratives he chooses to propagate in the wake of President Lungu’s natural passing. Blaming the government of a natural death. Mr. Nakachinda’s utterances is inciting unnecessary suspicion, division, and public anxiety—particularly at a time when unity and dignity should be our collective priority. This is a moment for national reflection, not for sowing discord or pushing unfounded narratives that risk polarizing the country and creating an unfavorable environment for Zambians to mourn with dignity.
This is not the time for political point-scoring or inflammatory conjecture. It is a time to honor the legacy of the late president and allow the nation and his family to mourn in peace. Statements that may create a hostile or misleading perception in the eyes of the international community do more harm than good to our national image and cohesion.
We urge Mr. Nakachinda and others to rise above partisan interests and contribute to a respectful and peaceful atmosphere. Let us preserve the decorum befitting a former Head of State, and allow Zambians to bid farewell in a manner that upholds our values and our dignity as a nation.
Leslie Chikuse
President – Republican Progressive Party (RPP)
Lusaka, Zambia
He should be advised to clean up his act/appearance
Let us use the UPND template to respond to this non existent party called RRP. What law has Nakachinda broken in all this? No arguments please, just cite the law
@Kanguade
Read the T&C’s in the freedom of speech act
I remember a time in 2022 when a Zambian politician died and was buried. GRZ went and exhumed his body just to ascertain that it was him who had died. Suzyo was accused of faking his own death.
When Lungu requested several times that he be released to seek medical checks, he was refused. He was accused of faking illnesses and that he was soliciting sympathy abroad.
When the former FDD president was due for court appearances, but failed to avail herself, government applied that the court sessions be moved to her residence for trial. She too was feigning illness.
These are some of the unnecessary partisan interests GRZ has exhibited towards the opposition which eroded values and dignity. Our national image has been blurred owing to mistrust.
It is clear for all to see that the late Head of State and his family amassed an unusual amount of wealth in a short time during his tenure of office. Investigations were called persecution. Politicians like Kambwili fled the country. People like Lusambo and others found excuses to not show up in court. It became difficult to determine who was sincerely troubled and who was dodging legal processes. In that light it is not unreasonable to raise the possibility that some people could have been avoiding scrutiny. I dont know who was right and who was wrong, but it is not new that people like Nakachinda, Lubinda and Emmanuel Mwamba have exeggerated truths and made inflammatory statements.
Dear RRP, in our constitution in terms of freedom of speech, there is no time frame when one can express himself, so please stop gagging Nakachinda. I am not supporting Nakachinda here but supporting freedom of speech
THE ONE
In an effort to neutralise my point of view, you are inadvertently admitting that mistrust, mistreatment and misunderstanding ensued. True too, is that GRZ stretched itself too far off limit. Thank you.
Nakachinda’s statement to the SA media was as the situation was and he must not be vilified or called out even if his hair is unkempt.
If the government knew Lungu was a State property, why did they neglect him at his lowest ebb, that time, only to double up on their National and State responsibility in his death? Nakachinda is not doing politics, he is only being sensibly realistic.
Some people like Mama Laura and the only married man Chilufya are taking awkward lanes on this road than expected such that RPP get emboldened on the matter. The case in the public court is negligence of duty.