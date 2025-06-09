We are quite reluctant to comment on the ongoing debate…..nay the drama surrounding the demise of 6th Republican President Edgar Lungu as we are still mourning the loss of our beloved mom.

However, after countlessly watching several individuals, be it high profile or ‘kabwangas’ (ordinary individuals) on Social Media and TV shamelessly put their warped reasoning and ignorance on display or indeed desperately try to score cheap political mileage from ba Lungu’s demise, we are left with little or no choice but share our humble opinion.

In our villages, most unfortunately, once death comes knocking on our doors, it doesn’t matter whether it’s HIV/AIDS that has consumed us or not, we immediately start searching for the nearest “granny” in the neighborhood and label them as witches responsibile for the death of our beloved ones! Punishment in such instances usually comes in the form of being ostracized from the rest of the community or capitalpunishment! Readers may be keen to learn that recently, an enraged mob descended on a home of an octogenarian, long accused of being a wizard, and savagely dismembered her body using primitive weapons after which they set her remains ablaze!

Unfortunately, such kind of behaviour or reasoning isn’t restricted to those in the villages…..even the elite….the so-called educated….including the clergy are still stuck with such backward witchcraft mentality! We can boast of a chain of degrees to our names…. put on costly designer outfits, drive fancy vehicles and live in mansions, but in reality still remain uncivilized…..savages at heart eagerly waiting for the best opportunity to cause harm to others.

Consider the conduct of members of the Patriotic Front in the recent days…..these are not ordinary folks from Chibolya compound, but highly educated individuals – academicians, lawyers, pastors and former cabinet ministers hell-bent on leading the crusade to point accusing fingers at those in government. Are they any better than those in the village?

When your time is up, it’s up bwana; none of us can dare escape death whether we are able to enjoy the luxury of the best medical facilities on earth or not. We shall give a few examples…. Levy Mwanawasa, our third Republican President was evacuated to France to be seen by some of the best surgeons, did he make it? Equally, when the condition of our 5th President, Micheal Sata, went on a downward spiral, he was whisked away to the United Kingdom, a country that undoubtedly prides itself with one of the best medical cares under the Sun, what happened next? Our founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda couldn’t make it alive in South Africa either!

When PF cadres insist government must stay away from ba Lungu’s funeral, do they really understand the implications of this? Ba Lungu is former President; you obviously expect high profile dignitaries such as Presidents and former presidents etc to attend the funeral in honour of their departed colleague. Can the PF or indeed the family manage to take care of all the logistics – top-notch security, accommodation, transport etc? Can we please just stop the ‘nonsense’ and send-off the immediate past President in a dignified manner.

We rest our case…..

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi