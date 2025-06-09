Zambia’s Opposition Lacks Cohesion Ahead of 2026 Polls, Says Political Commentator

With less than a year to Zambia’s 2026 general elections, political analyst Birsek Phiri has raised concerns over the apparent disarray and lack of constructive engagement within the opposition, warning that the nation risks losing focus on critical governance issues if political players prioritize power over national interest.

As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 general elections, a familiar refrain is echoing across political discourse: the opposition appears more preoccupied with criticizing the ruling party than offering viable alternatives. Birsek Phiri, a respected political commentator, argues that this dynamic reflects a deeper weakness in the political system one where opposition parties engage more in antagonism than in articulating sound policy visions.

“When you look at the opposition itself, they are not very strong,” Phiri remarked, noting that despite the proximity to the polls, there is still no clear opposition figure rallying national momentum. “We are less than a year away, and it is not yet clear who the opposition can put forward as a viable candidate.”

Phiri emphasized the need for the opposition to transcend mere opposition for its own sake. “They should be looking more in terms of what is good for this nation, not what is good for a political party in power today,” he said.

This sentiment resonates in a context where Zambia’s young democracy has often been punctuated by electoral cycles characterized by intense political rivalry, personality-driven campaigns, and populist rhetoric. Analysts say the stakes are high in 2026, not just for parties vying for power, but for Zambia’s broader trajectory on issues like economic recovery, corruption, and democratic accountability.

Zambia’s 2021 elections ushered in President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), ending the decade-long rule of the Patriotic Front (PF). Though the transition was peaceful and democratic, it came with expectations for swift economic revival and institutional reform. Three years on, the ruling party is under pressure to deliver on promises related to employment, economic stability, and debt restructuring.

Meanwhile, the opposition, especially the PF, is grappling with internal divisions, leadership wrangles, and allegations of impropriety. Political observers argue that the PF has struggled to regain coherence following the 2021 loss and has failed to rebrand or present a compelling alternative policy agenda.

Phiri’s comments serve as a caution to all political players, both ruling and opposition, to shift away from rhetoric that deepens division. The frequent declarations by opposition leaders vowing to “reverse” government policies if elected, he warns, risk creating a climate of instability and policy discontinuity.

“This idea of ‘when we come to power, we will change everything’ is not how a nation should function,” Phiri said. “We need continuity where necessary, and debate that is rooted in facts and national progress.”

Experts agree that Zambia’s democratic maturity depends heavily on the quality of political debate and the presence of a credible opposition. “Democracy thrives on contestation,” says political analyst Dr. Judith Mwansa of the University of Zambia, “but that contest must be issue-based. If the opposition is disorganized, citizens are deprived of meaningful choices.”

Moreover, with the global economic climate remaining uncertain and Zambia’s own fiscal reforms underway, including negotiations with the IMF and debt restructuring deals, political stability and policy clarity will be critical in attracting investment and maintaining growth.

As Zambia approaches a crucial electoral milestone, the strength of its democratic institutions will be tested not just by the ballot but by the quality of leadership and political discourse leading up to it. Phiri’s message is clear: for Zambia to progress, both ruling and opposition parties must prioritize the national interest over partisan gain.