The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, held a press briefing addressing what he described as misinformation and politicization surrounding the death of Zambia’s former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking at the briefing, Hon. Mweetwa confirmed that the government is actively engaging with the family of the late President to ensure that all funeral arrangements and protocols align with the family’s wishes. He stressed the importance of granting the late leader a “befitting and dignified send-off.”

However, the Minister expressed deep regret that some members of the Patriotic Front (PF), the former ruling party, are using the funeral period to engage in what he called a “political fiesta,” turning national mourning into a platform for squabbles and political point-scoring.

“It is unfortunate that the PF leadership is attempting to use the passing of President Lungu as a political springboard to gain relevance,” Mweetwa said, calling on all national leaders to exercise restraint and leadership in keeping with Zambia’s values as a Christian nation.

On Allegations Surrounding Medical Evacuation

Responding to claims that former President Lungu’s death could have been avoided had he not faced delays in medical evacuation, Mweetwa clarified that there was never any travel ban imposed by the government.

He further criticized the PF for what he described as double standards: “When our Ministry disclosed that the former President was undergoing chemotherapy, there were immediate threats of legal action, and yet now they admit he was seriously ill. This is deeply contradictory.”

On Withdrawal of Presidential Entitlements

Addressing another contentious issue, the Minister firmly denied that the government withdrew any entitlements that were legally due to the former President. He emphasized that Lungu enjoyed full benefits following his written declaration of retirement from active politics.

“According to Chapter 15, Section 5 of the Laws of Zambia, a former president who returns to active politics forfeits those benefits. President Lungu himself triggered this provision by resuming political activities,” Mweetwa explained.

He also noted that Lungu is the only former President in Zambia’s history whose immunity was not lifted after leaving office—a point he said underscores President Hichilema’s commitment to democratic norms.

On Rumors of Poisoning and Repatriation

The Minister categorically dismissed allegations that the late President may have been poisoned or that Zambian agents stormed a South African medical facility to retrieve his remains.

“If any such incident occurred, the Government of the Republic of Zambia is not aware and certainly did not authorize it,” he said. He condemned the allegations as “highly misplaced and a misrepresentation of the Zambian way of handling national grievances.”

Appeal for Calm and Responsible Reporting

Hon. Mweetwa concluded by urging both the local and international media to treat statements from certain PF leaders with caution, noting that not all are rooted in fact.

“As a country, we cannot allow inflammatory statements to promote anarchy. We call upon all Zambians to remain calm and unified during this difficult period, and to give our late former President the respect and honour he deserves,” he said.

President Lungu’s death has marked a solemn period for the country. A seven-day national mourning period has been declared from June 8 to June 14, 2025.