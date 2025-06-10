By Gregory Mofu

Zambia is mourning the passing of its 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. But instead of a united front in grief and dignity, the country is witnessing a deepening impasse between the Government and the Patriotic Front (PF) over funeral proceedings. What should be a solemn national moment is being overshadowed by political conflict and division.

In the face of this tension, we must ask: Where is the Church?

President Lungu was not just a political leader—he was a man of faith, known for his close relationship with the Church. Throughout his presidency, he openly leaned on the Church for guidance, partnership, and moral support. It is only fitting that in his passing, the Church should rise up to honor him—not just in word, but in action.

Now, as this crisis unfolds, we believe that President Lungu, even in death, is looking to the Church—his Church—to help restore calm, dignity, and unity to this process. The silence from our religious leaders is not just disappointing; it is dangerous.

When moral voices fall silent, political actors—unchecked and unaccountable—can lead a nation down a dark path. We need not look far for a chilling reminder. In 1994, Rwanda’s peace was shattered by political division and unchecked rhetoric. Many of those who could have spoken up stayed silent, and the result was a genocide that claimed over 800,000 lives.

Zambia has always been a peaceful, God-fearing nation—but peace must be protected. The politicians we are leaving to fight unchecked today could burn this country tomorrow, just like their ideological “twins” did in Rwanda.

We call on the Church to stand up now.

Speak peace. Call for unity. Bring both the Government and the opposition to the table. Zambia is not the property of politicians—it belongs to God and His people.

If the Church does not rise now, it may find itself trying to pray over ashes tomorrow.