Amid wild speculation and confusion surrounding the alleged death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President Hakainde Hichilema has once again demonstrated leadership marked by maturity, calmness, and respect for national values.

While the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership and some of its supporters have chosen to react with panic, suspicion, and even political hostility, President Hichilema has maintained a dignified silence—choosing not to politicize the matter but to preserve peace and unity in the nation.

In any democracy, former heads of state are regarded not only as retired leaders but as national assets. They symbolize the country’s history, transitions, and lessons—whether good or bad. It is therefore important that issues concerning their health or well-being are handled with the utmost responsibility, not political recklessness.

The recent behaviour by some PF officials and sympathizers, sadly, reflects the same emotional and confrontational style of leadership that cost them the 2021 general elections. Instead of issuing clear statements to calm their supporters or engaging the public with facts, some chose to fuel confusion through conflicting messages on social media, further dividing an already tense public space.

President Hichilema’s silence is not ignorance—it is strategic leadership. It speaks volumes about his commitment to national unity and his refusal to be dragged into political drama at a time when the country needs clarity, not chaos.

It is high time the PF leadership and those close to the former president family come to terms with reality. The public deserves honest, respect during the mourning period—not political manipulation or blame games.

Zambia belongs to all Zambians—past, present, and future. In moments of uncertainty, the country looks to its leaders—both in and out of office—for guidance and maturity. President Hichilema has shown that. It’s now up to others to do the same.

By UPND BEYOND 2026