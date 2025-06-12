Lungu Family Rejects Government-Led Funeral, Insists on Honouring Late President’s Final Wishes

The family of Zambia’s late sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has issued a firm statement rejecting government-led funeral arrangements, insisting instead on fulfilling the late president’s personal wishes regarding the handling of his remains and the conduct of national mourning.

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu passed away on Thursday, 5th June 2025, in South Africa. Since his death, the family has engaged in several meetings with delegations from the Zambian government to discuss the logistics of his repatriation and funeral. However, those engagements have now reached a deadlock.

In a strongly worded statement, the Lungu family revealed that they had already made all logistical arrangements privately to transport the late president’s body to Zambia. Crucially, they reiterated one of Dr. Lungu’s final requests — that his mortal remains be conveyed solely by his family and not by the state. The family also made it clear that President Hakainde Hichilema should not be present during any stage of the transportation or funeral, citing reasons that have “since become common cause,” hinting at the fraught relationship between the two leaders.

Government delegations led by Foreign Affairs Minister Mlambo Haimbe and later by former Vice President Enoch Kavindele were initially open to the family’s wishes, the statement said. However, the family claims the government later changed positions after “purported consultations,” undermining previously agreed-upon terms.

“The family is disturbed by the desire of the government of the Republic of Zambia to convey the mortal remains… in ways that suggest that they have no say,” the statement read. “Matters of conscience for both the deceased and the family should not be sacrificed at the order of convenience by the government.”

Adding to the strain, the family accused the government of sidelining them in critical decisions surrounding how the late president should be mourned. They emphasized that state protocol should not override the personal conscience of the deceased or the dignity of family choice.

Despite the impasse, the Lungu family reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the late president is mourned in a manner befitting his status — both by the nation and international dignitaries. They also indicated that the public would be informed of alternative funeral arrangements, suggesting a growing rift over who should lead the national mourning process.

CONCLUSION:

As Zambia prepares to bid farewell to a former head of state, the tensions between state protocol and personal legacy have come to the fore. The Lungu family’s firm stance has now raised broader questions about the politics of national mourning, the autonomy of bereaved families, and the handling of presidential legacies in a polarized political climate. A peaceful resolution remains possible — but only if mutual respect prevails over control.