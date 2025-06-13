President Hakainde Hichilema delivered a televised address to the nation, calling for peace, unity, and compassion as Zambia continues to mourn the passing of its sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In his address broadcast live on ZNBC and streamed across various online platforms President Hichilema urged Zambians to set aside political differences and stand together in honour of the late leader.

“Let us use this solemn period to reaffirm our shared values — unity, peace, and love. Political differences should never breed hatred or division,” the President said.

The President extended condolences to Dr. Lungu’s family, members of the Patriotic Front (PF), and its supporters, appealing for national solidarity in their moment of grief.

“Now is a time to show compassion. Our humanity must shine above all else,” he stated.

President Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to serve all citizens equally, regardless of ethnicity, region, or political affiliation. His message comes amidst heightened political tensions and circulating claims from some PF members regarding the circumstances surrounding Dr. Lungu’s death.

While calling for restraint, President Hichilema issued a stern warning against acts of provocation and public disorder.

“This Government will not tolerate any form of lawlessness or anarchy. But equally, I urge citizens not to be drawn into provocation or incitement,” he warned.

The President’s remarks follow concerns about inflammatory rhetoric and the politicisation of Dr. Lungu’s death, as highlighted earlier this week by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

President Hichilema concluded his speech by calling on Zambians to reflect on the nation’s journey and recommit to the ideals of democracy, peace, and mutual respect.

“We must carry forward the values that unite us. Let us mourn with dignity and remember that we are, first and foremost, Zambians.”

Dr. Edgar Lungu, who served as President from 2015 to 2021, passed away on June 7, 2025. In his honour, a seven-day national mourning period was declared from June 8 to June 14.