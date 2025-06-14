Zimbabwe has extended a strong message of solidarity with Zambia as the nation mourns the passing of its sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who delivered the message during a courtesy visit to State House, conveyed heartfelt condolences from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian nation.

Speaking during the meeting, President Hichilema reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a peaceful and inclusive approach in managing the funeral arrangements. He emphasised that the process is grounded in dialogue and mutual respect, rather than unilateral decisions.

“We are not using presidential authority to impose decisions. Instead, we are engaging in continuous dialogue with the former first family to ensure a consensus-driven and dignified send-off,” President Hichilema said.

He expressed confidence that the funeral programme will be finalised and announced once agreement is reached among all key parties. The President also described the passing of Dr. Lungu as a deeply unfortunate moment in Zambia’s history, noting with sorrow that the country is now without any surviving former Head of State.

In his message, President Mnangagwa conveyed through Vice President Chiwenga that the people of Zimbabwe stand shoulder to shoulder with Zambia during this difficult time.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe are one people. What affects one affects the other,” said Vice President Chiwenga on behalf of President Mnangagwa. “We grieve with you and urge the people of Zambia to remain strong.”

The message underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations, whose liberation struggles and post-independence journeys have been closely linked.

President Lungu passed away on June 7, 2025. The Zambian government declared a seven-day national mourning period, and dignitaries from across the region and globe have continued to pay tribute to the late leader.

As the nation awaits the official funeral programme, President Hichilema has called for peace, unity, and reflection, urging all citizens to honour the late President with dignity and respect.