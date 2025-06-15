Hichilema rises above Politics and Protocol to mourn his Predecessor with dignity

By Mukumbuta Mukumbuta | June 15, 2025

In what is being seen as a deeply unifying gesture, President Hakainde Hichilema has facilitated an agreement with the family of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on his repatriation and funeral arrangements.

Following President Lungu’s passing on June 5th, 2025, in South Africa, the Zambian government engaged in difficult but ultimately successful discussions with the Lungu family to ensure national unity at a time of mourning.

While many of the family’s requests diverged from state protocols, the President’s team were able to accommodate the majority of the former leader’s wishes.

In an act of magnanimity, President Hichilema has extended the national mourning period by nine full days, up to the 23rd June, the date of Lungu’s burial.

“This is a time for unity, not division,” said a senior government official involved in the process. “The President gave clear instructions that the family should be listened to, and that the State should act with empathy.”

Contrary to earlier claims, and misinformation on social media it has emerged that the Hichilema administration had officially supported Lungu’s travel to South Africa for medical care.

This was according to Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who confirmed that he had corresponded with Professor Njovu, President Lungu’s personal physician, to offer assistance,

“Efforts were made, on record, to support the former President during his treatment,” the Cabinet Secretary affirmed at the joint press briefing. “This government never stood in the way of his care, contrary to public speculation.”

The fact that this revelation has come from the civil service and not the UPND demonstrates how purposeful the President has been in managing his party following the demise of a political opponent, who has left an unarguably divisive legacy.

The quiet and dignified approach of the President speaks volumes about his character: committed to justice, but never vengeful; principled, but never proud.

After days of negotiation, both the State and the family have agreed to a hybrid arrangement that preserves the late President Lungu’s dignity while upholding national protocol:

The body will be repatriated privately on 18th June with full military honours.

Public viewing will be held at Mulungushi International Conference Center from 19th to 21st June.

A State Funeral will take place on 22nd June, with foreign dignitaries expected.

A valedictory ceremony and church service will conclude the program on 23rd June.

Each evening, the body will be returned to Lungu’s Chifwema residence, reflecting a clear willingness by Government to respect the family’s wishes.

President Hichilema’s conduct throughout this process has not gone unnoticed. Political observers have lauded his restraint and statesmanship, noting that it takes uncommon grace to honour the very man who once stripped him of his liberty and dignity.

“In moments like this, you see the measure of a leader,” said political analyst Dr. Joseph Zulu. “President Hichilema could have insisted on protocol, but he chose healing. It’s remarkable.”

As the nation prepares to lay to rest its sixth Republican President, the message from Hichilema’s team has been clear: this is not the time for division or blame. It is a time for compassion, unity, and collective reflection.

Today, the national flag remains at half-mast at State House, as well as at President Hichilema’s residence, Community House.

At such a critical moment for the country, the symbolism could not be clearer. By embracing the family of his former political foe in their moment of mourning, President Hichilema has shown he is a Statesman capable of leading our national Community with compassion.

On the 23rd of June, the country has an opportunity to emerge united and to move forward as One Zambia, One Nation once more.